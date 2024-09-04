G-SHOCK Unveils The G-STEEL GM700 Metal Covered Series

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Unveiling The Brand's First Metal-Covered Timepieces Based on the Dynamic GA700 Analog-Digital Model

DOVER, N.J., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Casio

America, Inc. , renowned for its durable and innovative timepieces, proudly announces the launch of the new G-STEEL GM700 , a first-of-its-kind evolution of the dynamic GA700. Combining G-SHOCK's proprietary toughness with cutting-edge style, this series introduces three brand-new analog-digital models, available in silver, IP, and purple IP finishes.

Each watch in the GM700 series features a robust stainless-steel bezel, a front button, and a durable buckle, designed to enhance both style and functionality. With a circle hairline, vertical hairline, and mirror finishings, these watches offer a striking metallic aesthetic that complement the bold G-SHOCK design.

Designed for both functionality and style, the GM700 models sport an analog-digital combination display. The front button, placed at the 6 o'clock position, symbolizes G-SHOCK's signature toughness and provides easy access to the super illuminator LED light. The bold hour and minute hands, made with G-SHOCK's proprietary technology, are intricately designed to improve readability. This design is further enhanced by a 3D dial, created through the intricate dial ring and indices, adding depth and character to the watch.

The GM700-1A stands out with its sleek silver finish, while the GM700G-9A follows with a bold, eye-catching gold IP design. Rounding out the collection is the GM700P-6A, a striking purple IP model that marks G-SHOCK's first model with a metal bezel in this unique shade.

The G-STEEL GM700 Series perfectly embodies G-SHOCK's commitment to innovation, toughness, and superior design. Created with bold and intricate design details, each seamlessly blends G-SHOCK's signature strength, style, and functionality.

These new timepieces come equipped with the following features:





Shock Resistant

200M Water Resistant

World Time (48-city)

LED (Super Illuminator) Light

5 Daily Alarms

1/100-Sec Stopwatch (24Hr)

Countdown Timer (60Min) Hand shift feature

The GM700-1A

($200), GM700G-9A

($240), and GM700P-6A

($240) will be available for purchase on September 12th at select Retailers, gshock, and the G-SHOCK Soho store. For more information about the G-SHOCK brand, visit href="" rel="nofollow" casio/u .



About G-SHOCK



CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up."





About Casio America, Inc.



Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit





SOURCE Casio America, Inc.