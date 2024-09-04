Kuwait Signs Social, Charitable, Humanitarian Mous With Qatar, Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Sept 4 (KUNA) -- Kuwait signed on Wednesday three memorandums of understanding (MoU) in fields of social affairs, charity and humanitarian work with Qatar and Saudi Arabia in the Qatari capital Doha.

Kuwait's of Social Affairs, Labor, Family Affairs and Childhood and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Dr Amthal Al-Huwailah, Qatari Minister of Social Development and Family Mariam Al-Misnad and the Saudi Minister of Human Resources and Social Development signed the MoUs.

Al-Huwailah expressed to KUNA her happiness on the signing of the three MoUs, which contributes to strengthening the relations of GCC countries in the social, charity and humanitarian fields.

She also thanked Qatar on hosting the 10th Meeting of GCC Ministries of Social Development Affairs Committee and the MoUs signing. (end)

