GOYA FOODS LAUNCHES GOYA® CARES HYDRATE FOR HOPE TO RAISE AWARENESS FOR THE PROTECTION AND MENTAL HEALTH OF CHILDREN

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Goya Foods, the largest Hispanic-owned food company in the United States, launches GOYA® Cares Hydrate for Hope, a national campaign to raise awareness for the prevention and education of child abuse, exploitation, trafficking, and mental illness. This campaign will run from September 2024 to November 2024.

With the rising prevalence of child exploitation and mental health challenges in the United States, GOYA® Cares Hydrate for Hope aims to not only raise funds but also to foster greater awareness and education around the pressing need for the protection of our children.

GOYA® Cares, a global initiative designed to support vulnerable communities through awareness, education, and resources that empower and protect children,

has pledged to donate $200,000 or more from sales of GOYA® Coconut Water to help fund preventative education in schools nationwide in cooperation with our GOYA® Cares

coalition partners and their efforts to protect children from abuse and promote mental health.

"The safety and well-being of children is paramount, and through our GOYA® Cares Hydrate for Hope campaign, we are committed to making a difference in the lives of our children," said Bob Unanue, President and CEO of Goya Foods. "Through education, awareness, and support we can help protect our most vulnerable population and our future generations. Together, we can initiate real change."

Goya Cares is proud to partner with respected organizations, including Olive Crest, Kristi House, Crime Stoppers of Houston, Salt & Light, Covenant House New York and New Jersey, and Center for Safety and Change. These organizations work tirelessly to combat child abuse, exploitation, and trafficking, while also providing mental health support and services.

To learn more about Goya Cares and how to get help, please visit

About Goya Foods

Founded in 1936, Goya Foods, Inc. is America's largest Hispanic-owned food company, and has established itself as the leader in Latin American food and condiments. Goya manufactures, packages, and distributes over 2,500 high-quality food products from Spain, the Caribbean, Mexico, Central, and South America. Goya products have their roots in the culinary traditions of Hispanic communities around the world. The combination of authentic ingredients, robust seasonings, and convenient preparation makes

Goya products ideal for every taste and every table. For more information on

Goya Foods, please visit







