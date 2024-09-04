RobotPlusPlus Launches HighMate C20 Cleaning Robot at SMM 2024, Bringing Efficiency and Safety to the Maritime Industry

(MENAFN- EmailWire) Groundbreaking new device matches the cleaning capacity of three people in one safe, easy-to-use product



Hamburg, Germany – (ARAB NEWSWIRE) -- RobotPlusPlus, an engineering-led company that develops working-at-height robots, launched its HighMate C20 Cargo Hold Cleaning Robot this week with live demonstrations at the SMM 2024 conference in Hamburg, Germany. The robot cleaner aims to bring reliability and efficiency to the cargo hold cleaning operations, by allowing safe deployment in most sea conditions, reaching up to 95% of the holds surface and with a more consistent and powerful system, all while protecting seafarers from the dangers of manual cleaning at heights.



At SMM 2024, RobotPlusPlus is displaying the HighMate C20 in front of tens of thousand visitors at the maritime industry’s leading global trade fair. From booth B8-128, RobotPlusPlus is demonstrating how the HighMate C20’s multi-purpose design concept offers unique solutions for ships of all kinds as well as other solutions for the ship building and ship repair industry. Moreover, our strategic partner from Germany MontiPower (B5-323) will be presenting the co-developed robotic HighMate Prepper solution for the welding, inspection and bristle blasting.



The HighMate C20’s five powerful 500-bar high-pressure nozzles clean at 1-meter width at a coverage rate of 95%. Its maximum working pressure is equal to 100 times the pressure of a traditional fire hose and can clean up to 500 square meters per hour.



The robot is remarkably easy to operate; most seafarers can learn basic functions of the HighMate C20 in 10 minutes or less. In launching the HighMate C20 at SMM, RobotPlusPlus hopes to attract like-minded companies that contribute to improving maritime shipping worldwide.



“We’re incredibly excited to launch the C20 at SMM, in front of global leaders from the maritime industry,” said Hua-yang Xu, founder and CEO at RobotPlusPlus. “We relish the opportunity at this distinguished trade conference to also develop new partners from across the world. At RobotPlusPlus, we’ve always been committed to innovation in the maritime industry and enjoy collaborating with like-minded partners in this space.”



Global distributors interested in partnering with RobotPlusPlus are invited to email



About RobotPlusPlus

RobotPlusPlus is an engineering-led company developing working-at-height robots to provide efficient and environmentally friendly solutions while guaranteeing a safer workplace. We combine robotics, AI, and RaaS to develop autonomous products.



RobotPlusPlus robots have cleaned approximately 1 million square meters, making us the marine industry’s largest global provider of working at-height robots.





