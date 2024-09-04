Top 25 U.S. Health Systems Pricing Database 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Top 25 U.S. Systems Pricing Database - National" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. Top 25 Health Systems Pricing National Database is a central repository for comprehensive pricing benchmarks for the top 25 health systems operating in the United States of America within all 50 states and Puerto Rico, including all Core-Based Statistical Areas (CBSAs).

The Top 25 Health Systems, identified by number of hospitals within the system, are listed below:



HCA Healthcare

Commonspirit Health

Ascension Health

Rcch Healthcare Partners

Community Health Systems

Trinity Health

Tenet Healthcare

Adventist Health

Prime Healthcare

Kaiser Foundation Hospitals

Mercy Health

Providence Health & Services

Steward Health Care System

UPMC

Banner Health

Quorum Health

Universal Health Services

Avera Health System

Sutter Health

Baylor Scott & White Health

Advocate Aurora Health

Mayo Clinic Health System

Sanford Health

Ardent Health Services Intermountain Healthcare

This database contains a comprehensive overview of pricing data for the top 25 health systems operating in the United States of America within all 50 states and Puerto Rico, including all CBSAs and national benchmarks for the following pricing benchmarks:



25th Percentile

50th Percentile

75th Percentile 90th Percentile

Pricing is collected from surveys and adjudicated claims data. The publisher uses AI and machine learning to analyze historical data and apply inflation adjustments to generated forecasted current year prices.

Intended Users:



Academic Researchers

Consultants

Data Analysts

Industry Professionals Third-party App Developers

The publisher has a well-established reputation for providing industry leading pricing data for healthcare providers and the various entities that support them. This pricing data has been featured by such leading publishers as Becker's Health Review, NY Times, Wall Street Journal, Modern Healthcare, HFMA, and Kaiser Health News.



Key Topics Covered:

I. Overview

a. Summary of database criteria

II. Database Content - Table 1

a. CBSA Code

b. CBSA Name

c. HCPCS Code

d. HCPCS Description

e. 25th Percentile Price Benchmark

f. 50th Percentile Price Benchmark

g. 75th Percentile Price Benchmark

h. 90th Percentile Price Benchmark

III. Database Content - Table 2

a. State Abbreviation

b. State Name

c. HCPCS Code

d. HCPCS Description

e. 25th Percentile Price Benchmark

f. 50th Percentile Price Benchmark

g. 75th Percentile Price Benchmark

IV. Database Content - Table 3

a. HCPCS Code

b. HCPCS Description

c. 25th Percentile National Price Benchmark

d. 50th Percentile National Price Benchmark

e. 75th Percentile National Price Benchmark

V. Outputs

a. .CSV

b. .PDF

