We Card Awareness Month - A Time To Re-Invigorate Training And Compliance

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Twenty Governors support "We Card Awareness Month" in September

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

We Card focuses on training of frontline store employees to boost compliance with federal, state and local laws.

The We Card Program -- in its 29th year -- is shining a light this September on "responsible retailing" of age-restricted products and encourages retailers to make employee training a top priority.

"There are lots of changes in laws, regulations and age restricted products sold at retail. In September, we kick off Awareness Month with a focus on elements that help reduce underage access: effective employee training that ensures retail employees are trained-and-confident and ready to deny underage purchase attempts of tobacco, vaping and nicotine pouch products," said Doug Anderson, president of We Card.

Governors are issuing proclamations and letters of support for We Card Awareness Month -- helping boost the importance of retailers' responsible retailing of age-restricted products. As of early September, 20 state Governors are participating – AR, CT, IN, KS, KY, ME, MO, NC, NH, NJ, OH, OK, OR, SC, SD, TX, UT, WI, WV and WY and more are expected throughout September.

Legal compliance with FDA regulations, federal, state and local laws is an important part of "responsible retailing" of age-restricted products. The FDA regularly conducts store inspections to the tune of 9,000 store visits per month. Simultaneously, state government compliance checks also measure retailers' compliance with state youth access laws.

"Keeping tobacco, vaping products, nicotine pouches and all age-restricted products out of the hands of everyone under 21 years old is our top priority," said Lyle Beckwith, Senior Vice President of Government Relations for the National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) and a We Card founding board member.

"A well-trained staff helps stores establish a reputation as a responsible retailer in their communities," added Beckwith.

During Awareness Month, We Card strongly encourages retailers to take these five important steps:

using comprehensive eLearning training – either store developed or offered through We Card. Make sure to train on FDA requirements of retailers and state law requirements along with role playing practice at "carding" (or ID scanning if that's the store's practice). When employees know "What to Say" as they "card" and deny underage purchase attempts, they can maintain both compliance and serve customers in a customer-service friendly manner.to ensure the store communicates to customers (and reminds employees too) of the "We Card" message. It's important for employees to have the latest tools and information to prevent the underage sale of tobacco and vapor products. On September 1st, retailers can order We Card's 2025 Kits and Age of Purchase Calendars.checks to confirm employees are properly "carding" or scanning IDs. We Card's service, ID Check-Up , uses 21+ year old checkers with an online management reporting portal tool.– complete a brief survey to download the free Guide.by ordering a free in-store campaign kit of materials. Research continues to show that underage youth report getting access to tobacco and vaping products nearly 80% of the time through social sourcing, such as bumming, borrowing or getting an adult to purchase (or give) on their behalf. We Card's campaign focuses on raising awareness of one element of the problem of social sourcing where those underage ask 21+ year old adults to buy or provide to them tobacco or vaping products.

For We Card's resources for retailers, visit .

SOURCE The We Card Program, Inc