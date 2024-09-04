Sofwave Names Larry Laber, Aesthetic Energy-Based Device Sales Veteran, To Role Of Executive Vice President, North American Sales

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sofwave Medical Ltd (“the Company”) (TASE: SOFW), an emerging leader in energy-based non-invasive, aesthetic medical devices, today announced the appointment of Larry Laber to the role of Executive Vice President, North American Sales. Mr. Laber is an aesthetic energy-based medical device sales veteran with more than 20 years of experience in the industry. Mr. Laber will be responsible for managing and continuing the buildout of the US sales team, and alignment of the go to market strategy with our partner in Canada, XCite medical.



Louis Scafuri, Sofwave's Chief Executive Officer , said,“We are delighted to have someone with Larry's extensive and proven industry track record leading Sofwave's sales force. Throughout his career, he has increased revenue streams, built leading brands, and expanded market share. Larry's strategic vision and consistent results have earned him a reputation as a widely recognized commercial leader in the aesthetic energy-based medical device industry.”



Mr. Laber commented,“I'm honored to join Sofwave at this exciting period of company growth. I have been following Sofwave since their entrée into the U.S. energy-based medical aesthetics market. I have been really impressed with how far along the Company has come in disrupting the industry in just a few short years since receiving FDA approval for the Sofwave console. We now have a complete and even more compelling platform to improve skin laxity, lift, and tone with the introduction of Pure ImpactTM non-invasive muscle toning module to create the Sofwave Plus Pure Impact system. I could not be more enthusiastic to lead sales in North America and further advance Sofwave's direct sales penetration in the U.S.”

Prior to joining Sofwave, Larry served as Chief Commercial Officer at Lutronic, where he was instrumental in building one of the strongest and fastest-growing aesthetic laser companies over the last five years. His strategic vision and consistent results have earned him a reputation in the industry as a proven senior commercial leader. Larry's career is marked by his dedication to excellence and his consistent success in increasing revenue, leading commercial teams, building brands, and expanding market share. Larry holds a B.A. in Communications from California State University, Northridge, and he is passionate about building and leading dynamic teams that succeed at the highest levels.



About Sofwave Medical

Sofwave Medical Ltd. has implemented an innovative approach to wrinkle reduction lifting and cellulite using its proprietary breakthrough technology. SUPERBTM, Synchronous Ultrasound Parallel Beam technology, is FDA-cleared to improve facial lines and wrinkles, lifting the eyebrow and lifting lax submental tissue (beneath the chin), lifting lax skin in the arms, as well as the short-term improvement in the appearance of cellulite and treatment of acne scars. The company's Pure ImpactTM module uses EMS technology and is cleared for muscle toning. Sofwave's products provide physicians with smart yet simple, effective, and safe aesthetic solutions for their patients. Contact: ...

