Azerbaijan's Beach Volleyball Players To Compete In Open European Championship

9/4/2024 9:18:26 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's beach volleyball players will participate in the "Bioderma Pro Beach Tour" open championship, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation.

According to the Federation, Azerbaijan will be represented in the championship by three women's teams (Sabina Alizade/Lizi Latsabidze; Narmin Samadzade/Fidan Ahmadkhanov; Larisa Smetsova/Chinara Guliyev) and three men's teams (Vadim Kutukov/Heydar Mammadli; Nariman Bayramli/Muhammad Aslanli; Ibrahim Mammadov/Agshin Agazade).

The competition will be held on September 4-9 in Mersin, Turkiye.

It should be noted that the teams participating in the "Bioderma Pro Beach Tour" open championship will receive FIVB rating points.

AzerNews

