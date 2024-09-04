Azerbaijan's Beach Volleyball Players To Compete In Open European Championship
Azerbaijan's beach volleyball players will participate in the
"Bioderma Pro Beach Tour" open championship, Azernews reports,
citing the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation.
According to the Federation, Azerbaijan will be represented in
the championship by three women's teams (Sabina Alizade/Lizi
Latsabidze; Narmin Samadzade/Fidan Ahmadkhanov; Larisa
Smetsova/Chinara Guliyev) and three men's teams (Vadim
Kutukov/Heydar Mammadli; Nariman Bayramli/Muhammad Aslanli; Ibrahim
Mammadov/Agshin Agazade).
The competition will be held on September 4-9 in Mersin,
Turkiye.
It should be noted that the teams participating in the "Bioderma
Pro Beach Tour" open championship will receive FIVB rating
points.
