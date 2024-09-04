Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Multilateral Ties Give Impetus To Trade & Energy Co-Op

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Through its strategic policies, Azerbaijan has cultivated robust
economic and Political partnerships with neighboring countries,
European states, Western nations, and Central Asian countries. The
nation particularly values its relationships with Turkish states,
with Kazakhstan being a prominent and strategic partner in this
network.
A major factor in strengthening these relations is the strong
personal rapport between the heads of state of Azerbaijan and
Kazakhstan. In recent years, the frequent visits between President
Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan and the Kazakh head of state have become
a regular feature of their diplomatic engagement.
These robust relations are also evident in the economic sphere.
According to the National Bureau of Statistics, trade turnover
between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan reached $280.6 million in
January-June 2024. During this period, Azerbaijan exported $24.5
million worth of goods to Kazakhstan, while imports from Kazakhstan
amounted to $256.1 million.
Azerbaijan's share in Kazakhstan's total trade turnover was
0.4%, and its share in Kazakhstan's total exports was 0.7%. Last
year, the trade turnover between the two countries totaled $598.47
million.
There are currently 182 commercial entities in Azerbaijan with
Kazakh investment across various sectors, including industry,
agriculture, construction, transport, trade, and services.
Kazakhstan invested $102.2 million in Azerbaijan, while Azerbaijan
invested $205.2 million in Kazakhstan.
A key project enhancing economic relations between the two
countries is the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, also
known as the Middle Corridor. This significant initiative connects
China, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkiye, and European
countries across the Caspian Sea.
Operating since 2014, the Middle Corridor is considered the most
efficient and secure route for transporting goods between China and
Europe. In 2023, approximately 2.8 million tons of cargo were
transported via this route, an 86% increase from 2022. The volume
of cargo transportation is expected to exceed 4 million tons in
2024, with around 250 container block trains planned to transit
through the corridor by year-end.
Notably, in the first half of 2024, cargo transportation on the
Trans-Caspian International Transport Route increased by 65%,
reaching 2.1 million tons. This growth not only highlights the
corridor's importance but also offers unique opportunities for
further cooperation among countries across this expansive
region.
The Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic
Cooperation, established in 1999, plays a crucial role in advancing
bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan. To date, the
commission has held 21 meetings, with the most recent one occurring
this year. Beyond bilateral engagements, cooperation between the
two countries continues to thrive at the multilateral level,
particularly within the framework of the Organization of Turkic
States (OTS). Both nations are committed to expanding and deepening
their collaboration within the OTS.
On July 6, an informal summit of the Organization of Turkic
States took place in Shusha, where the Garabagh Declaration was
signed. This declaration emphasizes the development of stable and
multifaceted relations among Turkic states and underscores the
importance of leveraging the full potential and opportunities in
political, economic, transport, defense, humanitarian, educational,
and cultural domains.
It is notable that the combined gross domestic product (GDP) of
OTS member countries exceeds $1.5 trillion. The trade turnover
within the OTS framework has reached $42.3 billion, while the total
trade turnover of Turkic states with the global market is
approaching $1.3 trillion. Member countries are actively
participating in global economic processes, and being represented
in major international organizations.
Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan also maintain a robust partnership in
the traditional energy sector. Noteworthy aspects of their
cooperation include the transportation of Kazakh crude oil to
global markets via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline, the processing
of Kazakh crude oil in Azerbaijan, and other related activities,
which highlight the success of their oil and petroleum product
relations.
Furthermore, the road map signed between SOCAR and "KazMunayGaz"
in 2023 has significantly enhanced opportunities for expanding
their collaboration. This effective mutual cooperation,
encompassing oil processing, transit, and commercial relations, has
catalyzed Azerbaijan's rapid development, reinforcing its status as
a regional energy hub.
In conclusion, Azerbaijan's strategic policies have
significantly strengthened its economic and political partnerships
with a diverse array of countries, including its key partner,
Kazakhstan. The frequent high-level exchanges between the leaders
of both nations, coupled with a robust economic relationship
characterized by substantial trade and investment, underscore the
depth of their bilateral ties. The Trans-Caspian International
Transport Route, also known as the Middle Corridor, exemplifies
their successful collaboration and its impact on regional
connectivity and trade efficiency.
