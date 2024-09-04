VASELINE® REDEFINES BODY CARE WITH NEW PRO VITAB3 SERUM-BURST LOTIONTM -- THE ULTIMATE HYDRATING SOLUTION WITH A NEVER-GREASY FINISH

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Two-time Olympian, Jordan Chiles joins Vaseline® as the brand ambassador for its latest launch, featuring a light-as-air formula that delivers 10x the antioxidant power of C for healthy glowing

skin



ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a lotion experience like never before, Vaseline introduces Vaseline® Pro VitaB3 Serum-Burst LotionTM, the brand's first serum-burst format made to address the # 1 barrier to body lotion usage: greasiness.

Vaseline® Pro VitaB3 Serum-Burst LotionTM.

Two Time Olympian, Jordan Chiles, partners with Vaseline for the launch of the new Vaseline® Pro VitaB3 Serum-Burst LotionTM.

For more than 150 years, Vaseline has been a leader in helping everybody have access to healthy skin, and now Vaseline scientists have taken it to the next level with the development of its next generation of lotions. Introducing its first-ever serum-burst format, Vaseline® Pro VitaB3 Serum-Burst LotionTM transforms into water droplets upon application, absorbing instantly to leave behind a unique soft-velvet, never-greasy finish while providing all-day hydration.

The new innovation not only delivers a transformative sensory experience but also provides advanced beauty benefits by combining two of the brand's proprietary technologies: the Antioxidant Complex which delivers ten times the antioxidant power of Vitamin C for a healthy glow, and Ultra-Hydrating Lipids, which help the skin replenish its own ceramides to fortify the skin barrier. Vaseline® Pro VitaB3 Serum-Burst LotionTM also includes two more best in-class active skincare ingredients- niacinamide and hyaluronic acid to help brighten and hydrate the skin.

"For generations, Vaseline® has been the trusted go-to product for healing dry skin, and as a brand, we recognize the demand for premium products that match the effectiveness of face care," said Yoni Klein, Head of Skincare at Unilever North America. "Vaseline® Pro VitaB3 Serum-Burst LotionTM not only provides advanced beauty benefits, but redefines hydration with an advanced sensorial experience, underscoring our commitment to delivering the best skincare products for every consumer."

As part of the launch, Vaseline has enlisted two-time Olympian, Jordan Chiles as its brand ambassador.

"I'm so excited to partner with Vaseline to share my favorite new must-have with the world," said Chiles. "I've been a fan of Vaseline for years, and as a gymnast, my skin goes through a lot during rigorous training and competitions. I need a lotion that provides deep hydration without the greasiness, so it won't interfere with my performance or cause any slipping. Vaseline® Pro VitaB3 Serum-Burst LotionTM is truly my go to! It absorbs instantly, leaves my skin feeling smooth and radiant, with no oily residue. The serum formula not only keeps me hydrated and comfortable but also enhances my skin's natural glow, which is essential whether I'm competing or stepping into the spotlight."

The new Vaseline®

Pro VitaB3 Serum-Burst LotionTM is available in two variants:

Supple & Soft, which offers a fruity floral scent with notes of succulent red berries, muguet, and creamy vanilla, and Luminous

Glow, which features a citrusy floral fragrance with hints of freshly cut cedarwood and musk. Both luxurious scents were developed by a team of experienced perfumers. Luminous Glow and Supple & Soft are dermatologist-tested, paraben-free, non-greasy, and are clinically proven to provide all-day hydration.

New Vaseline®

Pro VitaB3 Serum-Burst LotionTM is now available at Amazon and Walgreens nationwide, starting at $7.99 To learn more, please visit and follow Vaseline on Instagram , Twitter , and Facebook .



About Vaseline:

Since first introducing the world to the Original Healing Jelly 150 years ago, Vaseline® has been committed to caring for all skin. As the #1 dermatologist recommended brand for pure petroleum jelly, Vaseline is a trusted brand among doctors and a trusted household staple in homes.



Vaseline® believes that skin health is a right, not a privilege, and the Vaseline mission is to ensure skin health is more accessible to everyone, everywhere. Vaseline is committed to skin health for all through its initiatives, including the only online database designed to search for conditions on skin of color and connect people with the proper care they deserve, and theto provide affordable and comprehensive dermatological services to those who need it most.



About Unilever in North America



Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition and Ice Cream products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day. We have 127,000 employees and generated sales of €59.6 billion in 2023.

Our leading brands in North America include Dove, Hellmann's, Vaseline, Degree, Axe, TRESemmé, Knorr, Magnum, Ben & Jerry's, Nutrafol, Liquid I.V., Paula's Choice, and Dermalogica.

For more information on Unilever U.S. and its brands visit:





For more information on

Unilever Canada and its brands visit:





Contact:

Ty Hughes

832-526-2213

[email protected]

SOURCE Vaseline®