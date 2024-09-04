Alpaca Real Estate Using Intapp Dealcloud For AI-Driven Proprietary Data Management

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The private equity firm is modernizing pipeline management and creating a proprietary database with Intapp

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intapp (NASDAQ: INTA), a leading global provider of AI-powered solutions for professionals at advisory, capital markets, and firms, today announced that Alpaca Real Estate is live on Intapp DealCloud . The New York City–based firm is using DealCloud to improve data management and drive better trend analysis and decision-making.

AI and relative value

“As a thesis-driven real estate firm, we know the markets and property types we want to invest in,” said Peter Weiss, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Alpaca Real Estate.“Alpaca Real Estate drives alpha through relative value, focusing on opportunities that present a better market positioning and growth trajectory compared to similar assets.”

Weiss continued:“Using a bespoke configuration of Intapp DealCloud allows us to immediately pinpoint key value drivers in assets and create relative value analysis. We believe this proprietary process and AI-driven data harvesting leads to better, more informed decisions.”

Pipeline and data management

Using DealCloud, Alpaca Real Estate's investment team can easily find and reference deals, pipeline, communications, and owned assets within a single destination. This unified view of related properties and activities improves firmwide transparency, while keeping investments organized and connected. Teams can also use pipeline and property visuals to accelerate data discovery, strengthen relationships, accurately track and forecast pipeline, and speed up execution.

The firm is also leveraging DealCloud to improve its information intake process associated with onboarding new properties. Alpaca is using DealCloud's data ingestion functionality to quickly evaluate lengthy offering and investment memorandums and import critical information into DealCloud to create proprietary data sets. And with centralized views of information in DealCloud, Alpaca professionals now have a deeper understanding of the market and can conduct due diligence more thoroughly.

Successful deployment and adoption

To ensure a quick, successful implementation, Alpaca used DealCloud's real estate industry blueprint delivery model, which preconfigures the software specifically for the way real estate professionals work. The blueprint includes key features like automated data capture, relationship intelligence, pipeline management and forecasting, and reporting capabilities. This templated blueprint led to higher adoption rates and, ultimately, faster time to value.

“We're thrilled to work with Alpaca Real Estate to create a true firmwide data foundation,” said Frank Spadafora, Real Estate Industry Principal at Intapp.“Preserving and centralizing all deal, underwriting, relationship, and asset data in DealCloud is building a comprehensive database of proprietary and market intelligence that is vastly improving the firm's knowledge management capabilities.”

About Intapp

Intapp software helps professionals unlock their teams' knowledge, relationships, and operational insights to increase value for their firms. Using the power of Applied AI, we make firm and market intelligence easy to find, understand, and use. With Intapp's portfolio of vertical SaaS solutions, professionals can apply their collective expertise to make smarter decisions, manage risk, and increase competitive advantage. The world's top firms - across accounting, consulting, investment banking, legal, private capital, and real assets - trust Intapp's industry-specific platform and solutions to modernize and drive new growth. For more information, visit intapp.com and connect with us on X, formerly Twitter (@intapp) and LinkedIn .

About Alpaca Real Estate

Alpaca Real Estate (“ARE” or the“Firm”) is a real estate private equity firm where innovation meets real assets, maximizing the potential of traditional real estate investing. ARE utilizes a thematic investment approach to acquire and manage traditional and niche real estate investments with an emphasis on properties that require recapitalization, repositioning, strategic capital, and/or physical transformation. The firm integrates relationships fostered through Alpaca VC with innovative operating platforms to unlock asymmetric upside potential, creating option value in excess of traditional real estate business plans. For more information, visit and .

