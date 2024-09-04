Wounds Can Smell Awful. This Revolutionary Cinnamon-Based Solution Can Help.

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Wound Malodors Are Common. Cinesteam®'s Cinnamon Secondary Dressings Are Scientifically Proven to Effectively Improve Patient Quality of Life.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Many patients struggle with wound malodors. If a wound has dead skin, it can lead to a necrotizing soft tissue infection . If a wound becomes infected, bacteria can also release foul odors that can make life unbearable for patients and those around them. Managing wound malodor is difficult, and solutions that use natural-based ingredients are hard to find. This is what prompted the team at Cinesteam® to create a commercialized medical device that uses cinnamon as a secondary dressing to effectively adsorb malodorous smells.

"Cinnamon is a natural spice with incredible olfactory capabilities," says Clémence Desjardin, Director of Operations and Business Development at Cemag Care. "We conducted extensive scientific research to compare various natural substances, such as coffee, turmeric, and cloves. In the end, cinnamon delivered results that were head and shoulders above the rest."

The studies in reference were based on sensory analysis and odor quantification and used laboratory-based chromatographic analysis. During in vitro analysis, participants were asked to characterize necrotic odors that ranged from unpleasant to very pleasant using different spices as well as charcoal.

In the end, cinnamon stood out as a substance that could reduce unwanted VOCs at an efficiency similar to charcoal, which is known for its filtration properties. Critically, cinnamon was also able to emit pleasant VOCs into the air - something that charcoal cannot do.

Armed with this information, Desjardin and the Cinesteam® team developed a revolutionary secondary dressing that used layered technology , including an absorbent core and a sachet filled with cinnamon powder. Prototypes of the product were used on a small sample of patients with 83% reporting that the odors were not just reduced but completely eliminated.

In the years since their inception, Cinesteam® dressings have become available to the public. They are empowering patients and caregivers across the globe by helping them manage malodors in a safe and effective manner.

About Cinesteam® :

Cinesteam® is a brand owned by a French pharmaceutical company based in Paris, Cemag Care, which was founded in 2016 by Dr. André Ulmann. The brand is built on an innovative over-the-counter medical solution that uses a single natural ingredient (cinnamon) as a secondary dressing for those managing malodorous wounds from tumors, diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, and more. Cinesteam® effectively masks unwelcome odors and improves quality of life. (It does not heal the wound itself). The patented concept was developed from 2015 to 2019 and brought to market in Europe in 2020. NOTE: Cinesteam® is a class one medical device. Please read the instructions before use. Learn more at cinesteamcare and cemagcare .

