Gridgain Sponsoring Strategic AI And Kafka Conferences This Month

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GridGain ® , provider of the leading unified real-time data platform, today announced the company will be participating in two events during September 2024. GridGain is a Visionary Sponsor of The AI 2024: Shaping the future of AI , Sept. 10-11, 2024 in San Francisco, CA, where the company will be speaking and demonstrating its unified real-time data platform. GridGain is also a Sponsor of Current: The Data Streaming Event taking place Sept. 17-18, 2024, in Austin, TX., where GridGain will be demoing its platform.

"AI adoption is soaring as companies recognize the potential benefits that are now within reach. To be successful, these companies must put in place an infrastructure capable of providing insight into all relevant data in real time," said Katherine Rincon, Chief Marketing Officer at GridGain. "These two conferences are tremendous opportunities for companies to connect with peers, vendors, and potential partners who are traveling on this same journey, and we are honored to take part and share how GridGain can help."

The AI Conference 2024: Shaping the future of AI