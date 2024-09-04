Summit Ridge Energy And Siemens Announce Agreement For Domestic Content Inverters

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 1000 inverters to be delivered for ground-mounted projects starting in 2025

Arlington, VA, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a significant milestone for the community solar industry, Summit Ridge Energy, the nation's leading commercial solar company, and Siemens, have announced an agreement for the company's first order of domestic content inverters. Siemens, a longstanding partner of Summit Ridge, plans to domestically manufacture 1000 inverters, with scheduled deliveries to Summit Ridge projects across Illinois and Virginia starting in Q1 of 2025.

This order, totaling approximately 125 megawatts, marks a significant milestone for Summit Ridge, as it now secures all key solar panel components-including modules, racking, and inverters-domestically. The company's commitment to exceeding the percentage of domestic content in its projects demonstrates its dedication to supporting local manufacturing and the growth of the renewable energy sector in the United States.

"We are excited to partner with Siemens on this agreement, which is enabling our team to exceed the domestic content requirements outlined in the IRA," said Mike Dillon, Senior Vice President of Operations at Summit Ridge Energy. "By sourcing domestically manufactured inverters, we are not only supporting American jobs but also ensuring the reliability and quality of our solar projects. This is a win-win for our company and the communities we serve."

With a reputation for excellence in technology and infrastructure solutions, Siemens' expertise in manufacturing high-quality inverters will contribute to the success of Summit Ridge's solar projects, which aim to deliver clean and affordable energy to local communities.

“Siemens is proud to support Summit Ridge as it sources stateside, not only leveraging the Inflation Reduction Act, but also bolstering a strong domestic supply chain for solar equipment,” said David Pisano, U.S. Segment Head of Utility Systems and Solutions at Siemens Smart Infrastructure USA.“Siemens is pleased to expand our smart infrastructure manufacturing footprint in the U.S., building utility-scale string inverters at our new Wisconsin factory. We applaud Summit Ridge for its commitment to growing domestic solar equipment as part of prudent energy security policy for the United States.”

Summit Ridge's partnership with Siemens represents a significant step forward for the community solar industry, showcasing the potential for domestic manufacturing and job creation. Both companies' commitment to a pipeline of domestically manufactured inverters reflects their ongoing dedication to expanding access to clean energy and contributing to a more sustainable energy future. With the utilization of domestically manufactured inverters, Summit Ridge is poised to continue its mission of expanding access to clean energy and driving progress toward a more sustainable energy future.

