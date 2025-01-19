Egypt To Organize Reverse Exhibitions For Local Spare Part Production

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Kamel Al-Wazir, Egypt's Deputy Prime for Industrial Development and Minister of and Transport, announced a series of initiatives aimed at advancing national industry and protecting the interests of manufacturers. These include measures to prevent land speculation in industrial zones, ensuring that no industrial facility is closed without a Prime Minister's decision, and conducting inspections through unified committees.

During a meeting with manufacturers from Qalyubeya, Al-Wazir directed that all governorates, along with the of Housing, Utilities, and Urban Communities, and other relevant authorities, compile and submit a list of operating and suspended factories in each industrial zone. The list should include reasons for any suspension or failure of operations.

He emphasized that the Ministry of Industry would take a firm stance against any investor halting production and subdividing the allocated industrial land for resale or lease for activities that violate their granted license.

Al-Wazir also stressed the importance of forming an investors' association for each industrial zone to manage the area, providing services such as security, cleanliness, and maintenance of internal facilities in coordination with the relevant authorities. The aim is to improve the efficiency of industrial zones and facilitate operations for investors.

Additionally, the Minister announced that the Ministry of Industry plans to organize a series of reverse exhibitions in the near future. These exhibitions will bring together manufacturers and consumers of spare parts to identify the needs of local manufacturers for spare parts that are currently imported. The goal is to encourage local production of these spare parts to meet domestic market demands.

Al-Wazir also instructed relevant authorities to enforce decisions to prevent the export of copper scrap, which is crucial for local manufacturing processes. This measure aims to ensure that the necessary materials are available for producing essential products within Egypt.

During the meeting, manufacturers from Qalyubeya raised several concerns, including challenges in competitiveness within the textile and ready-made garments industries, cooking utensils, and small electrical appliances. They also discussed issues related to customs duties imposed on Egyptian products exported from free zones and the shortage of raw materials, particularly polyester, needed for the ready-made garment sector.

In response, Al-Wazir directed that these issues be discussed at the next meeting of the Ministerial Group for Industrial Development, with relevant ministers in attendance.

An investor from Qalyubeya's aluminum sector expressed concerns about inadequate infrastructure, specifically the roads leading to their factory. In response, the Minister promptly arranged for bitumen to be provided for road improvements by the General Authority for Roads and Bridges.

Another investor in the PVC sector requested land to expand their factory for SPC flooring production, highlighting a vacant plot adjacent to their current facility. The Minister ordered a committee to inspect the land to verify its availability and take the necessary actions if the plot had not been allocated to another investor.

Manufacturers also requested additional warehouses for their factories. In response, Al-Wazir formed a committee to assess logistics zones and allocate suitable spaces for the investors.

The meeting concluded with a discussion about including certain sectors in the export subsidy program. The Minister clarified the eligibility criteria for the program and reassured manufacturers that the government is actively working to support industrial development and foster growth for investors.