Ananya Panday's Skincare Secrets: Know Yoga, DIY Masks, More

Actress Ananya Panday's glowing skin is every girl's dream. Ananya follows multiple tips to keep her skin healthy. Learn about Ananya Panday's skincare tips

Ananya Panday practices yoga specifically for glowing skin. She believes that yoga releases good hormones and also gives rosy cheeks

In a Vogue interview, Ananya Panday revealed that the secret to her radiant skin is sunscreen. The actress shared that her mother insists on her wearing sunscreen even at home

Ananya believes that daily exercise, a healthy diet, and adequate sleep can double the glow of her skin

Ananya Panday uses a face pack made of turmeric, yogurt, and honey to keep her skin healthy. This reduces inflammation and promotes healthy skin

In a video, Ananya Panday mentions her love for fruit face masks. She suggests applying fruits like papaya and banana on the face for a while

Ananya prepares a mask from oats to exfoliate her skin. The oats face mask removes dead skin and brightens the complexion