Midi Health and Mount Sinai Health System Collaborate to Expand Access to Expert Menopause Care for Women Across New York City Area

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Midi Health, the leading virtual care offering expert care for perimenopause and menopause announced today an exclusive collaboration with New York's internationally acclaimed

Mount Sinai System to provide specialized care and personalized plans based on protocols developed by experts in women's midlife health.

While hormonal changes through the menopause transition can cause life-altering symptoms for millions of American women, less than one in four of those who seek care get the advice and treatment they need. Midi aims to help close that gap to better support women in the greater New York metro area by teaming up with Mount Sinai to enhance its world-class care for women experiencing perimenopause and menopause symptoms. Midi's virtual clinic will support patients' continued connection to the expertise and care of their Mount Sinai-affiliated practices and employee health centers, either directly or via their benefits programs at work.

Encompassing the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and eight hospital campuses in the New York metropolitan area, Mount Sinai is globally recognized for its excellence in research, patient care, and innovation across a range of specialties-including focused attention on women's health. Dr. Charles Ascher-Walsh, MD, System Senior Vice Chair of Gynecology in the Raquel and Jaime Gilinski Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Science at Mount Sinai, emphasizes that "providing specialized care tailored to the unique needs of a woman in midlife is crucial for helping them feel their best before, during, and after menopause."

"All women deserve access to quality and holistic health care and Mount Sinai provides the full-spectrum of evidence-based care that is personalized and patient-centric. The collaboration with Midi grows that commitment to care for women at all ages and through her entire life-cycle. The number of related health conditions that arise during perimenopause and menopause requires multi-specialty, integrated care complemented with strong navigation services that meet the needs of women. We are honored to partner with Midi to support women in their health care journey as well as throughout their lives," said Lauren Lisher, Senior Vice President of Mount Sinai Solutions.

A unique element of this partnership is both Midi and Mount Sinai's commitment to serving patients and their employers as well.

Midi and Mount Sinai each have a robust direct-to-employer business, and will offer their collaborative services directly to consumers as well as via employer-sponsored offerings.

New patients can easily access care by going directly to

or by getting a referral from their Mount Sinai physician.

About Midi Health

Midi Health is the leading national virtual care clinic focused on women in midlife. Our treatment protocols are designed by world-class experts in perimenopause, menopause, and other midlife concerns, and delivered by a team of compassionate clinicians highly trained in women's health. All services are covered by insurance, and accessible through telehealth visits. To learn more, visit .



About the Mount Sinai Health System and Mount Sinai Solutions

Mount Sinai Health System is one of the largest academic medical systems in the New York metro area, with more than 48,000 employees working across eight hospitals, over 400 outpatient practices, nearly 300 labs, a school of nursing, and a leading school of medicine and graduate education. Mount Sinai advances health for all people, everywhere, by taking on the most complex health care challenges of our time - discovering and applying new scientific learning and knowledge; developing safer, more effective treatments; educating the next generation of medical leaders and innovators; and supporting local communities by delivering high-quality care to all who need it. Mount Sinai Solutions is a leading value-based care provider in the greater New York region. Serving over 450,000 lives, Mount Sinai Solutions is focused on the needs of patients and their employers and unions. It offers products, either directly or through partnerships, designed to enhance services and access to care via the Mount Sinai Health System. For more information, visit or find Mount Sinai Solutions on LinkedIn .

