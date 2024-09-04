'Bailable Case': Kerala HC Closes Beleaguered Director Ranjith’S Anticipatory Bail Plea

(MENAFN- IANS) Kochi, Sep 4 (IANS) In a major relief for Malayalam personality Ranjith, who faces charges of sexual assault in a case filed by a Bengali actress, the Kerala High Court on Wednesday closed his anticipatory bail plea after finding that the offence under the Indian Penal Code's Section 354 under which he was booked, was bailable at the time it allegedly occurred.

The counsel for the director, producer, and contended that since the case pertained to the year 2009 and since Section 354 (use of force to outrage a woman's modesty) was only made a non-bailable offence only in 2013, the police would be treating the case against Ranjith as bailable and the court's permission is not required for Ranjith's release on bail.

The High Court subsequently proceeded to close Ranjith's pre-arrest bail plea after recording the prosecution's submission on this aspect.

Ranjith stepped down as the Chairman of the state-run Kerala State Chalachitra Academy, when soon after the Justice Hema Committee report, with its revelations of mistreatment and sexual exploitation in the Malayalam film industry, came out last month, a Bengali actress registered a complaint against him stating that she had come under duress form him in a flat at Kochi in 2009.

He had soon filed his anticipatory bail plea.

Even after he quit as Chairman, Ranjith vehemently denied any misbehaviour and claimed that there was a section of the Academy waiting for his downfall.

Trouble has been brewing in the Malayalam film industry ever since the release of the Hema Committee report on August 19 with several actresses filing complaints against top figures of the industry. Kerala Police, so far, have registered FIRs against 11 people, including 10 from the film industry. Those who are in the dock are actor-turned-two-time CPI-M legislator Mukesh Madhavan, Siddique, Jayasurya, Edavela Babu, Maniyanpilla Raju, directors Ranjith, V.K. Prakash, and production executives Vichu and Noble.

On Tuesday, star Nivin Pauly was accused by a woman of sexual assault that took place in the UAE when she met them after she was offered a role in a film. Pauly dismissed this as a baseless allegation and vowed to fight it out, but the woman has accepted his challenge and said she will also fight to prove what she suffered.

Actor Baburaj and director Tulasidas have been named in complaints, but so far no FIRs have been registered against them. Meanwhile, the special investigation team of 7 police officials, of which four are woman IPS officers, are currently taking statements from those victims who have come forward with their complaints but are yet to question those who have been charged.