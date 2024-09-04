Generative AI In Cybersecurity Market Share To Reach USD 5.96 Billion By 2034, At CAGR Of 14.8% | Prophecy Market Insights

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) “Generative AI in Cybersecurity Market” from 2024-2034 with covered segments By Offering (Software, Services), By Generative Al-based Cybersecurity Solutions (Threat Detection & Intelligence Software, Risk Assessment Software, Exposure Management Software, Phishing Simulation & Prevention Software, Remediation Guidance Software, Threat Hunting Platforms, Code Analysis software), By Cybersecurity Solutions, By Security Type, By Cybersecurity Solutions (Generative Al-based Cybersecurity Cybersecurity Solutions, Cybersecurity for Generative Al Cybersecurity Solutions), and By Regional Forecast, (2024-2034), which provides the perfect mix of market strategies, and industrial expertise with new cutting-edge technology to give the best experience.

Covina, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Prophecy Market Insights, the global generative AI in cybersecurity market share is poised to expand from USD 1.7 Billion in 2024 to USD 5.96 Billion by 2034 , marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.8% over the next decade.

Generative AI in Cybersecurity Market Report Overview

Generative AI in Cybersecurity represents a revolutionary approach to defending digital environments against increasingly sophisticated threats. By leveraging advanced machine learning models, generative AI can anticipate and counteract cyberattacks by identifying patterns, predicting potential vulnerabilities, and even simulating attacks to test system defenses.

The capacity of generative AI to process large volumes of data and produce lifelike models of possible cyber-attacks adds a new dimension of complexity to defence tactics. It makes cyber security frameworks more resilient overall and improves their capacity to identify anomalies and automate attack responses.

Competitive Landscape:

The Generative AI in Cybersecurity Market is characterized by rapid growth, technological innovation and fierce competition. Companies are expanding their global presence, focusing on sustainability and diversifying their service offerings to stay competitive.

Some of the Key Market Players:



Microsoft Corporation

IBM Corporation

Google Cloud

Amazon Web Services

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Symantec

Palo Alto Networks

CrowdStrike

Fortinet

McAfee Corp.

Trend Micro

FireEye

Darktrace

Splunk Qualys

Analyst View:

The market for generative AI in cyber security is rapidly gaining traction as organizations across various sectors recognize the need for more advanced and proactive security solutions. Traditional cyber security measures are increasingly inadequate in the face of sophisticated attacks such as zero-day exploits and advanced persistent threats (APTs).

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Rising Complexity of Cyber Threats

One of the main forces behind the use of generative AI in cyber security is the growing sophistication of cyber-attacks. There is a growing need for more sophisticated, AI-driven security solutions that can anticipate and mitigate risks in real-time as traditional security measures become less effective in keeping up with evolving threats.

Market Trends:

Growing Need for Automated Cybersecurity Solutions

Automation is deemed essential for modern cyber security because to the scarcity of proficient cyber security experts and the vast amount of data that requires constant monitoring. Processes for automating threat identification, response, and mitigation are greatly aided by generative AI.

Segmentation:

Generative AI in Cybersecurity Market is segmented based on Offering, Generative Al-based Cybersecurity Solutions, Cybersecurity Solutions, Security Type, End-user, and Region.

Offering Insights

Threat detection & intelligence software is anticipated to boost the growth for target market as Threat Detection & Intelligence Software leverages generative AI to continuously monitor and analyze vast amounts of data from various sources. This allows organizations to detect emerging threats, including zero-day vulnerabilities and advanced persistent threats (APTs), before they can cause significant harm.

Generative Al-based Cybersecurity Solutions Insights

Threat hunting platforms is anticipated to boost the growth for target market as cyber threats are constantly evolving, making it challenging for conventional security measures to keep up. Generative AI-powered threat hunting platforms can adapt to new and unknown threats, learning from vast datasets and continuously updating their threat detection capabilities.

Cybersecurity Solutions Insights

Generative AI application security software is anticipated to boost the growth for target market as generative AI becomes increasingly integrated into various applications-ranging from content generation to automated decision-making-securing these applications is of paramount importance.

Security Type Insights

End-user Insights

Generative AI-based cyber security end-users is anticipated to boost the growth for target market as The ability of generative AI to automate responses to detected threats and adapt to new attack vectors ensures a higher level of security.

Recent Development:

In August 2024, Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Threat Detection Platform: Microsoft declared the launch of a new threat detection platform that utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) to improve real-time threat detection and response by including the most advanced generative AI algorithms. Better notifications and timeliness are promised by the platform to enhance organizations overall cyber security posture.

Regional Insights



North America: The region's superior technical infrastructure and high frequency of cyber-attacks are driving the rapid expansion of the North American market for generative AI in cyber security. The US is leading the way in the use of generative AI technologies for cyber security, with numerous top businesses and governmental organizations incorporating these cutting-edge systems into their security frameworks. Asia Pacific: The region faces a growing number of cyber threats, particularly targeting financial institutions, government systems, and large enterprises. As a result, there is a rising demand for generative AI solutions to enhance cyber security defenses.

Browse Detail Report on "Generative AI in Cybersecurity Market Size, Share, By Offering (Software, Services), By Generative Al-based Cybersecurity Solutions (Threat Detection & Intelligence Software, Risk Assessment Software, Exposure Management Software, Phishing Simulation & Prevention Software, Remediation Guidance Software, Threat Hunting Platforms, Code Analysis software), By Cybersecurity Solutions (Generative Al Training Data Security Software, Generative Al Model Security Software, Generative Al Infrastructure Security Software, Generative Al Application Security Software), By Security Type (Generative Al Training Data Security Software, Generative Al Model Security Software, Generative Al Infrastructure Security Software, Generative Al Application Security Software), By Cybersecurity Solutions (Generative Al-based Cybersecurity Cybersecurity Solutions, Cybersecurity for Generative Al Cybersecurity Solutions), and By Region - Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2034" with complete TOC @

