POM RUGS DESIGN HOUSE LAUNCHES 4-IN-8, DELIVERING CUSTOM RUGS IN 8 WEEKS

4-in-8 by POM RUGS

"Coral" Design by POM RUGS

POM RUGS, a custom rug design house, offers interior designers and their clients the ability to create any rug in 4 colors with a turnaround time of 8 weeks.

- Olivia AndonianNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- POM RUGS , a bespoke rug design house founded by a former designer with a showroom at the New York Design Center , will be launching their 4-in-8 service officially at NYDC's WNWN on September 19th 2024 with an exclusive designer preview the day before. POM RUGS' new 4-in-8 service allows designers the ability to create any custom handmade rug in up to 4 colors with a turnaround time of only 8 weeks, completely transforming lead times.The growing demand for faster turnaround times while maintaining the ability to create a bespoke rug is a strong selling point for designers looking for custom rug options for their clients, or the end consumer looking to design their own.“Working with designers and clients across the nation, from right here in the lofts of NYC and Hamptons summer homes to movie sets in California, the demand for timely delivery has grown, which is true across all industries.” says POM RUGS founder and head designer, Olivia Andonian.“As a key resource for designers, I wanted to challenge the norm by offering up to 4 colors in almost any size, shape, and fiber to be delivered in just 8 weeks, which is pretty unheard of in luxury custom rugs."The new 4-in-8 service helps designers be able to better serve their clients with completely custom handmade designs in various colors, fibers, textures, sizes and shapes, while delivering the final piece faster than most custom rug designers.“Our desire is to be the most versatile, nimble, and creative rug resource in a designer's book” says Andonian.“Being able to offer them the ability to create fully bespoke creations as well as customize any design to be delivered in two months at a price-point that isn't outlandish feels like a great start to me.”POM RUGS, with a showroom at the prestigious New York Design Center, delivers completely bespoke and luxury handcrafted rugs for selective designers across the country. Founder, Olivia Andonian, a Parsons School of Design graduate, fashion designer, and second generation rug manufacturer, has provided designs featured in HBOs "The Gilded Age” and has graced the pages of Veranda Magazine as part of the restoration of JFK and Jackie O's presidential yacht among other projects that stretch from Palm Beach to Palm Springs and Hollywood to the Hamptons.About NYDC and WNWNLocated at 200 Lexington Avenue and built in 1926, the New York Design Center is the country's oldest furniture and design building. Housing over 100 showrooms, including 33,000 square feet of antiques located on the 10th floor, NYDC serves as New York's destination for designers across the US and beyond. What's New, What's Next (WNWN) is an annual showcase of new ideas, design materials and products, drawing designers and consumers from around the world. This year, WNWN will fall on Thursday September 19, 2024 and will feature 95 showrooms, including POM RUGS.An invite-only designer preview will occur the day before, on September 18th. Invites can be requested at ....

