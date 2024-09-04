Europol dismantles criminal network smuggling irregular migrants from Romania to Italy

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Europol announced the dismantling of a criminal network involved in smuggling irregular migrants from Romania to Italy, resulting in the arrest of 19 individuals. The gang is accused of transporting over 700 migrants from various nationalities in more than 30 separate criminal operations since January of the previous year. Each migrant was charged approximately €3,000 (around USD3,313) for their illicit transport.



The law enforcement operation led to the execution of 40 search warrants, during which authorities seized a range of items including a modified van designed with a secret compartment for smuggling, four other vehicles, an all-terrain vehicle, a motorcycle, 52 mobile phones, two laptops, and a tablet. Additionally, foreign currency valued at €15,000 (about USD16,556) was confiscated.



Europol reported that the criminal gang displayed extreme negligence towards the safety and well-being of the migrants. They concealed individuals among merchandise or packed them into compartments within modified vehicles. The arrested individuals include five who are suspected of handling the logistics and management of the smuggling operations, while the rest are believed to have been involved in hiring drivers or accommodating migrants in "safe houses," including two located in Italy.



The investigation revealed that the suspects were involved in transporting primarily Bangladeshi, Indian, Nepali, or Pakistani migrants with temporary work visas from Romania to Italy, with routes passing through Hungary and Slovenia.

