Bank Of America Wealth Management Competitor Profile 2024: Strategy, Financial Performance, Product Innovation And Marketing Activities

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of Bank of America's private and wealth management operations. It offers insights into the company's strategy and performance, including key data on assets under management. Customer targeting and service propositions are covered, as are product innovation and marketing activities.

Bank of America operates through four business segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management, Global Banking, and Global Markets. The Merrill (formerly Merrill Lynch Wealth Management) and Bank of America Private Bank (formerly US Trust) wealth management units sit within the GWIM division. Its corporate headquarters are in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Bank of America serves clients across the wealth continuum through the Merrill, Bank of America Private Bank, and Merrill Edge brands, from HNW and UHNW investors and wealthy families to the mass affluent and retail markets.

Bank of America's continued focus on digitalization and investment into technology will substantially strengthen its wealth offering worldwide. The bank is witnessing a sharp growth in its clients' preference for digital tools. As of Q1 2024, approximately 57.2 million of its total number of clients used digital services. Environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues remain a key focus area for the group in terms of product offering. In April 2021, Bank of America announced its plans to commit $1.5 trillion to sustainable finance by 2030.

Examine Bank of America's financial performance, key ratios, and assets under management growth.

Benchmark the company against other global wealth managers.

Understand its current strategic objectives and their impact on its financial performance.

Discover Bank of America's key products and client targeting strategies. Learn more about its marketing strategy, social media presence, and digital innovations.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Strategy

3. Financial Performance

4. Customers and Products

5. Brand-Building Activities

6. Appendix

Companies Featured



Bank of America

Merrill

JPMorgan Wealth Management

JPMorgan Chase

Macquarie Private Wealth

Silicon Valley Bank

Signature Bank

UBS Morgan Stanley

