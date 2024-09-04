AI Adoption In Business Validates The Need For Tools Like Macky.Ai

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Macky

Kinetic Consulting

Joe Tawfik, Founder

New research provids details of AI adoption in business. The growth is matched with confirmations of value creation. Tools like Macky validate the findings.

- McKinsey and CompanyDUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Kinetic Consulting , the leading boutique consulting company providing business growth and CX consultancy, has released version 2.0 of its AI tool for business called macky .ai. The new version of the product is in direct response to the demand for the tool and user feedback. The easy, non-prompt-based AI consulting solution with up to 55 different business categories now comes with new features, the latest OpenAI model 4.o, and reduced prices for all plans. The highly affordable tool has plans starting at $10 a month and can answer most business questions in 30 seconds. The tool exceeds 30% month-on-month growth in subscriber numbers with minimal marketing..AI Adoption in BusinessIt is worthwhile noting the global trends for AI adoption. The most recent figures from an IBM survey in 2024 reveal that enterprise deployment of AI tools has increased to approximately 42%. An additional 40% were experimenting and exploring AI tools but had not deployed tools yet. The biggest challenges to deployment include limited AI skills and expertise (33%), too much data complexity (25%), and ethical concerns (23%). The IBM survey identified that early adopters are leading the way, with 59% of responding enterprises already working with AI intend to accelerate and increase investment in the technology.The number of use cases for AI in business has driven the adoption rates. The surveyed enterprises identified key areas of business where AI was either being deployed or was being investigated for future consideration. The areas covered a diverse range from process automation and customer service to sales, marketing and finance.Most organizations cited the ease of use of AI tools and the need to reduce costs and automate processes (42%) as the primary drivers for AI adoption in the workplace. Other key factors leading to the adoption of AI tools in the workplace included advances in AI becoming more accessible (45%) and competitive pressure (31%),.Generating Value from Gen AIIn a report by McKinsey and Company1, 63 generative AI use cases were identified across 16 business functions that were estimated to generate value in the range of $2.6 trillion to $4.4 trillion in economic benefits annually when applied across industries. The increase in labor productivity and reduced costs from generative AI can potentially generate substantial economic value. McKinsey estimates the total economic value of generative and nongenerative AI to be between 17.1 to 23.6 trillion dollars.Generative AI holds the potential to transform the landscape of an entire organization by enhancing function-specific applications and revolutionizing the way internal knowledge management systems operate. Its advanced natural-language processing capabilities allow employees to interact with the system using conversational queries similar to those they would pose to a colleague. This interaction facilitates a continuous dialogue, granting teams swift access to pertinent information. Consequently, this accelerates the decision-making process and aids in formulating more effective strategies, thereby contributing to the organisation's overall value.In another research report, AI Index 2024 Annual Report , organizations that adopted AI could show both decreases in costs and increases in revenues. The results across all functional areas that had deployed AI suggest that organizations can realize a tangible and measurable bottom-line improvement..Macky- On-demand AI business consultantMacky is designed in the same way a human consultant would approach a request from a client.“We made Macky simple and fast so businesses can quickly get the insights they need to make better-informed decisions about the topic of interest. We also made it work like a consultant so that users can drill down and ask multiple other questions regarding the AI output to precisely get the answers they are after. We are also unique because we actually offer real consultants from the site, making it easier for business users to get the best of both worlds. AI and human augmentation are going to be the future in most industries. We want to be leading this for the consulting industry, said Joe Tawfik Founder and CEO.ENDAbout MackyMacky offers different plans on a monthly subscription, providing companies with a generative AI service focused specifically on key business requirements that are suitably answered by an AI.Website: .mackyAbout Kinetic ConsultingKinetic Consulting is a boutique business growth consulting company providing clients with a full suite of consulting services focused on growth, CX, and business transformation. Kinetic specializes in creating and implementing strategies that can offer organizations the highest impact on their business.Website:UAE: Level 14, Boulevard Plaza Tower 1, Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, Dubai, UAEAustralia: Level 10, 20 Martin Place Sydney NSW 2000For more information, please contact:Media OfficerE: ...

Joseph Tawfik

Kinetic Consultancy Services LLC

+97144558410

email us here

Visit us on social media:

X





Basic of how macky works.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.