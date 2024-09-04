Brooklyn Home Service Experts Say Gen Z Should Consider A Career In The Skilled Trades

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning points to the rising cost of college and the need for more plumbers, HVAC technicians as a reason

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning,

a family-owned home service company serving Brooklyn and Manhattan since 1906, says the high cost of college and student loans in addition to a shortage of skilled tradesmen and women are great reasons why more Gen Zers should consider entering vocational school upon their high school graduation.

Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning is celebrating National Tradesmen Day on Sept. 20 by encouraging the younger generation to consider a career in the trades.

"With National Tradesmen Day

fast approaching on Sept. 20, we're reminded of a time when most Americans earned a living as plumbers, factory workers or electricians," said Michael Petri, owner of Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning. "In the 1970s and 80s, we got away from those professions because we felt that young people could only earn a decent living if they got a degree from a four-year college or university. As a result, we're seeing a shortage of skilled workers who can fix our pipes or install our HVAC systems."

Petri also pointed out that the affordability of college has become cost-prohibitive for many low- to middle-income students, requiring them to take out student loans. Studies show that the cost of college has increased by more than 180%

from 1980 to 2020.

"People are working their entire lives and are still not able to pay off their student loans, particularly if they earned a graduate degree," he said. "We hear that young people can't afford to start families or buy a house, and that's a lot of the reason why - a good chunk of their income is going to pay off loans."

However, Petri said that the tuition at most trade schools is a fraction of the cost of college and only takes about half the time. He said many skilled tradesmen and women not only have their pick of open positions once they graduate, but they also start out with salaries that are better than many college graduates.

"Not only can you start your career in less time, you don't have crippling student loan debt," he said. "And a career in the trades can also offer you more job flexibility, good benefits and a sense of purpose. Many people just aren't cut out for an office job and simply like working with their hands or want a rewarding career where they can tangibly see the efforts of their labor."

Petri said that many commercial and residential service companies that are facing a labor shortage can also encourage younger workers to consider a career in the skilled trades by working with apprenticeship programs in their area or starting their own programs.

"It's time for leaders in the plumbing, HVAC and electrical industries to head out to the high schools on career day and start advocating for their professions," he said. "As Baby Boomers continue to retire, we will be faced with not being able to meet demand because we don't have the workers. Encouraging our young people to consider a career in the trades is a win-win for everyone involved."

