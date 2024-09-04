Macerich To Present At Bofa Securities 2024 Global Real Estate Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SANTA MONICA, Calif., Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC) today announced that Jack Hsieh, President and Chief Executive Officer, Scott Kingsmore, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Officer, and Doug Healey, Senior Executive Vice President Leasing will present to/speak with investors at BofA Securities 2024 Global in New York, NY September 10-11, 2024.



Macerich will present at 1:30 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday, September 10, 2024. The live audio-only webcast will be available in the Investor Section of the Company's website at An online replay will be available following the presentation at the same location.

Additional Investor Outreach



NAREIT's REITworld: 2024 Annual Conference at the Wynn Las Vegas in Las Vegas, NV, November 19-20, 2024

Post-NAREIT Retail Tour in Phoenix, AZ, with CITI Thursday, November 21, 2024 Jefferies Real Estate Conference 2024 in Miami Beach, FL, December 10-11, 2024



