Captivision Announces Collaboration With Mohegan INSPIRE Entertainment Resort

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) First Asian Destination Comparable to Iconic Mohegan Sun

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Captivision Inc. (“Captivision” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: CAPT), a pioneer and of architectural glass, today announced its collaboration with Mohegan , a global leader in premium entertainment and gaming resorts. Through this partnership, Captivision has installed a dynamic media glass façade at Mohegan INSPIRE Entertainment Resort (“Mohegan INSPIRE” or“INSPIRE”), located adjacent to Incheon International Airport in South Korea. INSPIRE presents a groundbreaking range of amenities and attractions, setting a new standard with Mohegan's first international destination resort in Northern Asia.



The transparent media glass façade at INSPIRE seamlessly integrates advanced display capabilities with the resort's striking architecture to take the location's already unique nature to the next level. Designed to captivate and engage viewers, the space allows for the vivid display of media content, creating a mesmerizing canvas and enriching the overall ambiance and guest experience.



"We are thrilled to collaborate with Mohegan on what we believe will be the first of many iconic properties,” said Gary Garrabrant, Captivision Chairman & Chief Executive Officer . "Mohegan and INSPIRE are emblematic of Captivision's commitment to being a trusted solution provider for world-class partners.”

This state-of-the-art installment in the International Business Center area of Incheon International Airport marks Captivision's first collaboration with Mohegan, a leading gaming, hospitality, and entertainment group operating seven facilities in the United States, Canada, and South Korea, including its well-known flagship destination, Mohegan Sun, located in southeastern Connecticut, United States.

“INSPIRE represents a significant milestone for Mohegan on multiple levels,” said Chen Si, President of Mohegan INSPIRE. “We are excited about joining forces with Captivision at our landmark Asian resort and look forward to future collaboration.”



The seamless integration of Captivision's advanced display technology with INSPIRE's architectural design underscores a collaborative effort to redefine digital engagement in hospitality and entertainment environments. The transparent nature of the façade preserves panoramic views of the surrounding area while delivering unparalleled visual content tailored to various events, promotions, or artistic expressions.



Captivision's transparent media glass façade represents a significant milestone in the convergence of art, architecture, and technology. As the first installation of its kind at a major hospitality venue in Korea, it sets a new standard for captivating visual experiences within urban landscapes.

About Captivision

Captivision is a pioneering manufacturer of media glass, combining IT building materials with architectural glass. The product has a boundless array of applications including entertainment media, information media, cultural and artistic content as well as marketing use cases. Captivision can transform any glass façade into a transparent media screen with real time live stream capability. Captivision is fast becoming a solution provider across the LED product spectrum.

Captivision's media glass and solutions have been implemented in hundreds of locations globally across sports stadiums, entertainment venues, casinos and hotels, convention centers, office and retail properties, and airports. Learn more at .

