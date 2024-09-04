Bihar News: 100 Injured As Tin Roof Collapses During Chhapra Fair Watch Video

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Several people were after a tin roof collapsed during a musical performance at a fair in Bihar's Chhapra city on Tuesday.

The accident occurred when the tin roof with several people standing on it collapsed. Hundreds of people standing underneath the roof were also injured.

The incident took place in the Isuapar area of Chhapra during the Mahavir Mela.

| Bihar news: Union Chirag Paswan gets speeding challan

More than 100 people are reportedly injured and no casualty has been reported so far.

Thousands of people had gathered to watch a music show at the Mahavir Mela. Several people captured the incident on mobile phones.

In the videos circulating on social media, people can be seen climbing balconies, trees, and roofs of buildings to watch the music show.

Watch video





After the collapse of the tin roof, a stampede-like situation erupted with people screaming and trying to get away from the accident site.

The police reached the site after locals informed them about the incident.

Injured people were rushed to the nearby hospital.

According to the police, the condition of 10 of the injured people is said to be critical.

| Lalu's remark on caste census triggers war of words between BJP and RJD Makeshift tent collapse in Saran

In another incident, at least 10 people were injured after a makeshift tent collapsed during a religious gathering in the Hishua area of Bihar's Saran district on Wednesday.

The incident took place around 3 am when a religious procession was passing through the area, police said.

The injured were immediately taken to a government hospital nearby.

“A temporary tent was installed for the procession. Some people who had gathered tried to climb up the tent... subsequently it collapsed, causing minor injuries to around 10 people. All of them are out of danger,” SP Kumar Ashish said.

The matter is being investigated further.