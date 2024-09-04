Pres Putin Says Expects China's Xi At BRICS Summit In Russia

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)

MOSCOW, Sept 4 (NNN-AGENCIES) - Russian President Vladimir said he was expecting Chinese leader Xi Jinping to attend a summit of the BRICS group of major emerging economies in Russia next month.

Putin has looked to the Chinese leader for support since the Ukraine conflict began, with the two boosting trade to record highs as Russia faces heavy economic sanctions from the West.

“As agreed, we are expecting Chinese President Mr Xi Jinping at the BRICS summit,” Putin said during a meeting with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.

The BRICS group, an acronym for Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, represents almost half the world's population and has since expanded to include other major emerging economies including the United Arab Emirates and Iran.

The group is set to hold a summit in the Russian city of Kazan on Oct 22-24, in what the Kremlin hopes will be a chance to expand its influence and forge closer economic alliances.

Moscow and Beijing both rail against“Western hegemony”, particularly what they see as US domination of global affairs, and declared a“no limits” partnership shortly before Moscow launched its offensive in Ukraine.

Last month, Putin said Russia's economic and trade links with China were“yielding results” as he welcomed Chinese Premier Li Qiang to the Kremlin. - NNN-AGENCIES