Egypt's 1St Int'l Airshow Kicked Off With China's Homegrown Plane On Solo Display

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) CAIRO, Sept 4 (NNN-MENA) – The first edition of the Egypt International Airshow, kicked off yesterday, at a northern airport in the country, with flight performances by air forces from Egypt, China, and other countries.

Egyptian President, Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi, inaugurated the airshow, which is scheduled to run until tomorrow, at El Alamein International Airport, in El Dabaa, Matrouh Governorate, the Egyptian state TV reported.

The event has attracted more than 300 and aerospace companies and agencies, as well as, relevant authorities representing about 100 countries and regions, according to the report.

Among the participants are several Chinese companies, which have brought with them scale models of different types of aircraft, including China's self-developed large passenger aircraft, the C919.

The first day of the airshow began with a flight performance by the Egyptian Air Force's Silver Stars. Air forces from China, the United States, France, Italy, the Czech Republic, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Türkiye, and India, also presented their flight performances, including a notable solo display of the Y-20, China's domestically developed large transport aircraft.

According to the airshow's official website, the event aims to“accelerate industrialisation, digitalisation, and globalisation in the defence, space, and commercial aviation sectors in Africa and the Middle East.” It features not only flying aircraft shows but also exhibitions of innovative products and services in the defence, space, and commercial aviation fields.– NNN-MENA