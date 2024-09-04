Azerbaijan's History-Making Feat Of Strong Army: Total Professionalism Behind 23-Hour-Ops

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
A military operation targeting anti-terrorism, sabotage, and
invasion launched by the Azerbaijan armed forces about a year ago
went down in history as an anti-terrorist measure. The operation
which hurt no civilian and lasted for 23 hours and 47 minutes,
culminated in the total surrender of the illegal armed forces and
the dismantling of the self-proclaimed administration in
Azerbaijan's Garabagh. The event ended the separatism that existed
in Garabagh for more than 30 years and led to the restoration of
the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. Reflecting on this
significant event, we also look at the transformation of the
Azerbaijani military, which has played a crucial role in achieving
this victory.
In a comment on the event for Azernews , Turkish
reserve general Yücel Karauz praised the evolution
and strength of the Azerbaijani army. He particularly emphasized
the importance of Azerbaijan's army building and having excellent
combat tactics for the success of the operations.
"Army establishment is one of the most difficult things in the
world sociologically. Because the foundation of army establishment
is discipline, education, organization, doctrine, faith, belief,
integration with the people, and fighting for the homeland, the
nation, and the flag. The Azerbaijani army has become the strongest
army in the Caucasus from zero in 1992. In other words, the success
achieved in this short period is an exemplary level when compared
to the countries of the world."
General Karauz emphasized the rapid development and
professionalization of the Azerbaijani military, particularly since
2020. "The Azerbaijani army repeated the dynamic change in its
military structure from 1992 to 2020, that is, in 28 years, in the
same manner from 2020 to 2024," he noted.
He highlighted several factors contributing to this
transformation, including the increase in special operations units,
the creation of commando units, the establishment of the National
Defense University, and the expansion of the number of professional
soldiers.
"In addition, it is very important that the most advanced
systems in the world in the defense industry are then included in
the army and that this work is done without being dependent on any
country," he added.
General Karauz underscored the significance of the reforms
implemented under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev,
stating, "Thanks to the reforms that the Azerbaijani President has
put forward as a continuation of the principles from the past to
the present, the 24-hour anti-terror operation will instill trust
in friends and fear in the enemy."
He concluded by acknowledging Azerbaijan's enhanced role and
influence in the Caucasus and Central Asia, asserting, "Azerbaijan
has become the main determining factor in the Caucasus. It has
started to affect Central Asia by creating a bridge between the
Caucasus and Central Asia and by interacting with it. This is
related to the power of the state. May Allah always make the
Azerbaijani state and nation, General President Ilham Aliyev, and
Commander-in-Chief strong and powerful."
