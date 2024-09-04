Azerbaijan's History-Making Feat Of Strong Army: Total Professionalism Behind 23-Hour-Ops

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

A military operation targeting anti-terrorism, sabotage, and invasion launched by the Azerbaijan about a year ago went down in history as an anti-terrorist measure. The operation which hurt no civilian and lasted for 23 hours and 47 minutes, culminated in the total surrender of the illegal armed forces and the dismantling of the self-proclaimed administration in Azerbaijan's Garabagh. The event ended the separatism that existed in Garabagh for more than 30 years and led to the restoration of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. Reflecting on this significant event, we also look at the transformation of the Azerbaijani military, which has played a crucial role in achieving this victory.

In a comment on the event for Azernews , Turkish reserve general Yücel Karauz praised the evolution and strength of the Azerbaijani army. He particularly emphasized the importance of Azerbaijan's army building and having excellent combat tactics for the success of the operations.

"Army establishment is one of the most difficult things in the world sociologically. Because the foundation of army establishment is discipline, education, organization, doctrine, faith, belief, integration with the people, and fighting for the homeland, the nation, and the flag. The Azerbaijani army has become the strongest army in the Caucasus from zero in 1992. In other words, the success achieved in this short period is an exemplary level when compared to the countries of the world."

General Karauz emphasized the rapid development and professionalization of the Azerbaijani military, particularly since 2020. "The Azerbaijani army repeated the dynamic change in its military structure from 1992 to 2020, that is, in 28 years, in the same manner from 2020 to 2024," he noted.

He highlighted several factors contributing to this transformation, including the increase in special operations units, the creation of commando units, the establishment of the National Defense University, and the expansion of the number of professional soldiers.

"In addition, it is very important that the most advanced systems in the world in the defense industry are then included in the army and that this work is done without being dependent on any country," he added.

General Karauz underscored the significance of the reforms implemented under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, stating, "Thanks to the reforms that the Azerbaijani President has put forward as a continuation of the principles from the past to the present, the 24-hour anti-terror operation will instill trust in friends and fear in the enemy."

He concluded by acknowledging Azerbaijan's enhanced role and influence in the Caucasus and Central Asia, asserting, "Azerbaijan has become the main determining factor in the Caucasus. It has started to affect Central Asia by creating a bridge between the Caucasus and Central Asia and by interacting with it. This is related to the power of the state. May Allah always make the Azerbaijani state and nation, General President Ilham Aliyev, and Commander-in-Chief strong and powerful."