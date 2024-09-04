Parataekwondo Team Earns Medals At Paris 2024 Summer Paralympics

Azerbaijan's parataekwondo team has achieved notable success at
Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games, Azernews
reports. The national team won one Gold and one bronze medal in
France, while Abulfaz Abuzarli (K44, 80 kg) reached the
quarterfinals.
Upon returning home, the athletes were warmly welcomed at Heydar
Aliyev International Airport by representatives from the National
Paralympic Committee, media members, fans, and families. At this
prestigious tournament, the team, composed of three skilled
parataekwondo practitioners, secured an impressive total of two
medals: one gold and one bronze.
Imameddin Khalilov (K44, 70 kg) made history as the first
Azerbaijani parataekwondo player to win a gold medal at the Summer
Paralympics.
"I am very happy to be the first Azerbaijani parataekwondo
player to win a gold medal at the Summer Paralympic Games," he told
journalists.
"I am proud of myself. I received many messages of support on
social media. I knew I was going to be a champion. This result will
be an additional incentive for other athletes in the future. I
dedicate my victory to our martyrs," he added.
Sabir Zeynalov (K44 58 kg), a bronze medalist of the Paris 2024
Summer Paralympic Games also shared his thoughts with
journalists.
"I aspire to earn gold medal at the next Summer Paralympic
Games," the parataekwondo fighter said.
Sabir Zeynalov emphasized that he would focus on improving his
performance.
"Psychologically, we were in a strong state. My aim was to
achieve a gold medal, but unfortunately, I made some errors that
cost me. I was penalized twice in the match, and I wasn't able to
perform in the final moments. I am confident that I will bring joy
to Azerbaijan at the 'Los Angeles-2028' Summer Paralympic Games,"
he added.
The head coach Farid Tagizade also expressed his views on the
parataekwondo team's achievements.
"Medals earned by these young athletes represent a historic
achievement for Azerbaijan," stated Farid Tagizade.
"I am grateful to each athlete individually. I take pride in
their efforts. They were highly motivated for the competitions, and
we approached every match as if it were a final," the head coach
said.
The national parataekwondo team finished just behind Turkiye in
the overall rankings, with Great Britain taking third place. A
total of 52 nations participated in the parataekwondo events.
Note that Azerbaijan has a delegation of 18 athletes competing
in 7 sports at the Paris Paralympics, which runs until September 8.
Parataekwondo fighter Sabir Zeynalov has already secured a bronze
medal for the national team.
The Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games have attracted 4,000
athletes, all eager to demonstrate their talents.
These games mark the first time Paris is hosting the Summer
Paralympics and the second time that France is hosting the
Paralympic Games, as Tignes and Albertville jointly hosted the 1992
Winter Paralympics.
The programme for the 2024 Summer Paralympics was announced in
January 2019, with no changes to the 22 sports from the 2020 Summer
Paralympics.
The IPC considered bids for golf, karate, para dance sport, and
powerchair football to be added to the Paralympic programme as new
sports.
