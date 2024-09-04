Cigna Healthcare Launches A New Campaign To Enhance Organizational Health Through Employee Well-Being

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) 'Your Plan Your Growth Plan' campaign underscores the vital between employee health and organizational success, promoting a holistic approach to workplace well-being in the MENA region.

Dubai, UAE, 4 September 2024 - Cigna Healthcare, a global leader in health services, has launched its latest campaign, 'Your Health Plan Your Growth Plan,' aimed at reinforcing the critical connection between employee well-being and organizational health. This initiative highlights the importance of holistic health approaches in cultivating a productive and engaged workforce, essential for driving business success.

Recent findings from Cigna International Health Studies underscore the urgency of addressing workplace stress in the MENA region, with 99% of UAE employees reporting symptoms of burnout. The campaign responds to this pressing issue, advocating for tailored health plans and flexible work arrangements as essential components of a thriving workplace.

At the core of the campaign is the belief that healthy employees are fundamental to futureproofing organizations with innovation and creativity. Cigna's initiative focuses on four key pillars: engaging employees, nurturing a healthy work culture, ensuring financial health, and preparing for the future.

Speaking at the campaign launch event, Leah Cotterill, Chief Executive Officer of Cigna Healthcare Middle East and Africa (Outside KSA), emphasized the need for businesses to prioritize employee health.“There exists a proven link between the health of your employees and the health of your business. Engaged, healthy employees are key drivers of business success. Cigna's campaign reflects our commitment to guiding and supporting businesses across the region as they navigate the evolving complexities of the workplace, helping them achieve sustainable growth by investing in their employees' health,” she said.

The event featured a panel discussion titled“Understanding the Drivers of Employee Productivity,” where industry leaders explored the connection between health and productivity, strategies for combating burnout, and the role of employee recognition in enhancing engagement.

By integrating health initiatives into corporate strategies, Cigna is helping organizations transform their health plans into growth plans, ensuring that both businesses and their employees can thrive.