Al Khor Will Strive For Better Show This Season: Rhaili

Doha: Al Khor's Moroccan professional Adil Rhaili is one of the prominent defenders in terms of consistency in level and performance.

He moved to Al Khor at the beginning of last season (2023-2024) and helped The Knights win the Second Division league championship and earn to Ooredoo Stars League this season. He previously had a distinguished stint with Umm Salal and a number of clubs during his long career.

Al Khor started their Ooredoo Stars League campaign with two draws before losing in the third round, to get two points, and Rhaili opens up about his ambitions and goals with them.

In an exclusive interview with Qatar Stars League website, Rhaili started off by touching on Al Khor's return to Ooredoo Stars League (OSL).

“Last season (2023-2024) was very difficult as it witnessed huge excitement and tough competition among clubs to get promotion to the First Division league, but thank God and with the co-operation of everyone, management, technical staff and players, we achieved what was required – returning to the place where we belonged. We hope to live up to everyone's expectations this season, which'll also be difficult, and we aim to obtain a better position in the league,” Rhaili said.

He talked about playing in the First and Second Divisions.

“In the Second Division, there's no room for wasting opportunities or lose points, whereas in the First Division, the spotlight to a greater extent is on stadiums and other matters such as media limelight. I would like to emphasize that we look forward to providing the best for the club and its fans,” Rhaili said.

Asked whether Al Khor would achieve their goals this season and stay in OSL in view of the contracts with a number of players, most notably Iraqi striker Ayman Hussein, Ivorian striker Yohan Boli, Portuguese defender Ruben Semedo, Rhaili said,“As I mentioned, Al Khor will strive for the best in terms of level and performance and achieving the best results and positions, and the team lacks nothing in order to reach its targets. In the league's first and second rounds, we presented a distinctive performance and came out with a clean sheet, and we're able to achieve our goals this season.”

Al Khor had drawn with Al Gharafa in Week 1 and Al Shahania in Week 2, both goalless, before losing 1-2 to Al Ahli. And Al Khor lost 1-5 to Al Wakrah in their opener in the QSL Cup.

Rhaili said all members of the team, be they players or technical and administrative staff, are doing everything in their capacity for the team and that they would be able to overcome the difficulties and challenges.

He also praised the team's Qatari coach Abdullah Mubarak, who guided them back into Ooredoo Stars League.

“Captain Abdullah Mubarak is one of the best coaches I've worked with at the tactical level, and he is distinguished by being decisive and strict. We all respect him and appreciate his work and effort, and we'll strive hard to continue the success together after we achieved what was required last season, and we hope to sustain the momentum,” he said.

Regarding his goals with Al Khor, he said,“We look forward to representing the team in a better way and achieving a better position in the standings. We'll work and strive harder in the next stage and, God-willing, Al Khor, with everyone's solidarity and co-operation, would achieve their goals.”