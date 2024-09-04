VIRAL Video: Katy Perry Shares Delivery Room Clip Just After Giving Birth To Her Daughter Daisy Dove Bloom

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Katy Perry recently took to Instagram to reflect on a very significant day in her life. On August 29, the pop artist uploaded a sweet throwback of herself in the hospital after the birth of her daughter, Daisy Dave Bloom, who is now four. In the footage, clearly exhausted yet joyful Perry is questioned,“What day is it?" With a bite of food, she says,“It's the day after I gave birth to Daisy Dove Bloom and it's the day my 5th record comes out."

Perry had a daughter, Daisy, with fiance Orlando Bloom on August 26, 2020, only two days before the album's release.

Before posting the nostalgic video, Perry celebrated the album's anniversary on Instagram Stories. On August 29, she wrote in capitals,“Happy 4th birthday to my album smile." Accompanied by a snapshot of the album cover, she posed a question,“Where were you when this album came out, I'll show you where I was...," with a crying-laughing emoji.

Following that, she shared a heartwarming flashback video of herself in the delivery room, just one day after giving birth to her daughter Daisy.

Smile was Perry's first album since Witness in 2017, which, although opening at number one on the Billboard 200, failed to equal the commercial success of her previous work. The Smile album's release began with the 2019 hit Never Really Over, followed by a succession of songs including Harleys in Hawaii, Small Talk, and Never Worn White, in which she revealed her pregnancy.

Perry is expected to release her sixth album, 143, in September, following the success of her recent songs Woman's World and Lifetimes. Perry told The One Show that Daisy inspires Lifetime, and that she hopes her daughter will find her in every lifetime.



“'Lifetimes' is a song that I wrote inspired by my daughter; obviously I tell her 'I love you' before she goes to bed every night, but I've started telling her, 'Will you find me in every lifetime?' and she says, 'Yes,'" Perry explained.

Prior to the release of lead song Woman's World in July, Perry offered a preview of the follow-up singles - Gorgeous and Lifetimes - with DJ Zane Lowe via Apple Music. She also talked about the song's inspiration, her daughter Daisy, and mocked Bloom for not picking him instead.

“Daisy's gonna find me in every life. Daisy's going to find me in every single life...or I'm going to find her, it's kinda like that Black Mirror episode," Perry told Lowe.