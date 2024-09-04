'It Takes Courage....', UP CM Yogi Adityanath Gives Reply To SP's Akhilesh Yadav Over Bulldozer Remark

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The war of words between Yogi Adityanath and Akhilesh Yadav intensified after the Uttar Pradesh Chief hit back at the Samajwadi Party chief on his 'bulldozer remark.' On Tuesday, the SP chief said that as soon as the Samajwadi is formed in 2027, the bulldozers of the entire state will head towards Gorakhpur.

In response, Chief Minister Adityanath asserted that handling a bulldozer requires more than just physical strength; it demands both intellect and courage. He emphasized that not everyone is suited to operate a bulldozer, stressing that it takes a combination of both mental and physical resilience. His comments were made during an event in Lucknow where he distributed government job appointment letters.

CM Yogi was giving appointment letters to 1334 junior engineers, computer and foremen selected under the fair and transparent recruitment process by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission in the appointment letter distribution program organized in Lok Bhavan on Wednesday.



During this, he said that today every district is represented among those who got appointment here. "Talented youth have been linked to the appointment process by following only talent and reservation rules," he added.

The Uttar Pradesh CM further said that in the last seven and a half years, the appointment process has been carried forward in a transparent and clean manner. This was not possible seven years ago.



"Today we have made more than 6.5 lakh government appointments. These youth have given the benefit of their energy and talent to the state. Today, when our manpower shortage has been fulfilled, this state, which was considered a barrier to the country's development, is seen running at full speed. It has become the growth engine of the country's development. This state was known as the seventh largest economy of the country, today it has become the number two economy," he added.

Without naming any leaders, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attacked the Opposition leaders and said, "Not every hand can fit on a bulldozer. To run a bulldozer, you need both heart and mind, those who rub their noses in front of rioters will be defeated in front of the bulldozer".

Yadav's initial comments were made at a party meeting held at the Lohia auditorium, where he projected a significant political shift in the 2027 assembly elections. He claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would be ousted, and predicted that the results would have national repercussions. Yadav's statement hinted at a potential crackdown on the BJP's strongholds, symbolized by his reference to bulldozers.

The ongoing debate over the use of bulldozers in Uttar Pradesh has recently gained further attention due to a Supreme Court ruling. On Monday, the court indicated the need for formal guidelines concerning bulldozer actions against accused individuals. The Supreme Court observed that demolition cannot occur solely based on the occupants' legal status, underscoring the necessity for a structured approach.

Yadav welcomed the Supreme Court's stance, noting that it reflected an acknowledgment of the unconstitutionality of using bulldozers for punitive measures. He described this judicial intervention as a significant step towards ensuring justice.

This political and legal discourse highlights the intense scrutiny and evolving regulations surrounding the controversial use of bulldozers in Uttar Pradesh.