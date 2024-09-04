Iran’s non-oil export from Markazi province surge by 56 percent in 5 months annually

(MENAFN) The value of non-oil exports from Iran's Markazi province saw a significant increase of 56 percent during the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year, spanning from March 20 to August 21. This remarkable growth, as compared to the same period in the previous year, was announced by Rouhollah Gholami, the director-general of the province’s Customs Department. The rise in non-oil exports underscores the province's expanding economic activity and its contributions to Iran's broader trade landscape.



In addition to the surge in exports, Markazi province also experienced a modest increase in non-oil imports during the same five-month period. Gholami reported a six percent rise in the value of imports, reflecting the province's growing demand for foreign goods and materials, which supports both local consumption and industrial needs. This balanced growth in both imports and exports indicates a robust trade environment within the province.



On a national level, the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), Mohammad Rezvanifar, highlighted a broader trend of increased non-oil exports across the country. He reported a 10 percent increase in the value of Iran's non-oil exports during the first five months of the current year compared to the same period last year. Iran exported a total of 60.5 million tons of non-oil products valued at USD21.9 billion, showing a seven percent growth in terms of weight year on year, further emphasizing the country's expanding non-oil trade activities.



Iran also saw growth in its non-oil imports during the same period, with 15.7 million tons of goods worth USD26.3 billion being imported. This represents a 5.53 percent increase in value and a 7.93 percent growth in weight compared to the previous year. These figures indicate a dynamic and growing trade sector in Iran, driven by both increased export activity and rising import demand.

