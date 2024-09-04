Nearly Half Of Pet Owners Worldwide Now Rely On The Internet For Pet Care Advice, TGM Research Reveals

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Pet Ownership Regions

Attitude towards pets

Pet ownership

As the digital age advances, searches are becoming the go-to source for pet care advice across the globe, particularly in the APAC region.

- Greg Laski, Founder and CEO of TGM ResearchSINGAPORE, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TGM Research , a global, innovative, technology-driven research company that specializes in global online data collection and innovative survey technology, has officially released the groundbreaking insights of its latest TGM Global Pet Care Report 2024 . Covering 34 countries, this survey dives deep into the evolving world of pet care, spotlighting the major shifts in pet owners' preferences and the market at large.The global pet care market is booming, driven by a powerful trend: pets are now cherished as full-fledged family members. This surge in the industry reflects a profound shift in how pet owners view and care for their pets, with an increasing emphasis on quality products, health services, and emotional well-being. As pets take center stage in households worldwide, their care is becoming a priority, driving innovations and expanding the market at a remarkable pace.Greg Laski, CEO of TGM Research, commented on the release:“The TGM Global Pet Care Survey 2024 uncovers the powerful bond between pets and their owners, spotlighting the key trends shaping the future of pet care. Our findings shed light on market shifts and offer a roadmap for businesses to align with pet owners' evolving needs and values. We're here to empower pet businesses with the insights they need to truly connect with their customers.”Key Findings from TGM Global Pet Care Survey 2024:.Pets are Family Members: The survey reveals that over half of global respondents view their pets as cherished family members, with many considering them akin to children-especially in the APAC region. This strong emotional connection underscores the significant role pets play in enriching their owners' lives..The Internet Emerges as a Trusted Guide: While veterinarians remain the primary source for pet care advice globally, online searches are becoming increasingly popular this year. The ease of access to information and the ability to quickly find answers are driving more pet owners to turn to the internet for trusted guidance..Rising Concerns Over Skin Allergies: Pet owners globally have expressed growing concerns over their pets' medical conditions, with skin allergies being the most prevalent. This issue is particularly prominent in the APAC region, where it ranks as the top concern..Professional Grooming Gains Popularity: In the past 12 months, veterinary care has been the most utilized pet service globally. However, professional grooming is rapidly becoming a key trend, now ranking as the second most used service, driven by growing awareness of pet hygiene and aesthetics..Toys Top the Shopping List: Globally, toys are the most frequently purchased pet item, with over half of pet owners regularly buying them, reflecting a strong commitment to keeping pets happy and engaged through play..Online Shopping on the Rise: While supermarkets remain popular globally, online shopping is gaining traction, especially in Europe. The convenience, broader selection, and competitive pricing offered by online platforms are making it the go-to choice for many pet owners..Veterinarian Advice Drives Purchases: Aside from price, veterinarian recommendations are the most influential factor in choosing where to shop for pet supplies, particularly in Europe..Focus on Tailored Solutions: While quality and price remain top priorities for pet owners globally, there's a growing demand for pet food that targets specific health concerns or dietary needs. More pet owners are now seeking tailored solutions to ensure their pets' well-being..Strong Brand Advocacy Among Pet Owners: Over 80% of pet owners surveyed expressed a high likelihood of recommending their pet's main food brand to friends and family, showcasing not just loyalty but a powerful endorsement that brands can leverage to expand their reach..Trusted Pet Food Brands: The survey identifies several trusted pet food brands known for their quality and transparency. Globally, Pedigree stands out as one of the most recognized brands amongst pet owners..Popular Pet Breeds: When selecting a pet, owners often prioritize lifestyle compatibility and aesthetic appeal. The survey highlights the Moggy and the German Shepherd as top choices. These breeds are not only appreciated for their physical characteristics but also for their ability to seamlessly fit into diverse family environments.For a deeper dive into region or country-specific trends and brand performance, visit our TGM Global Pet Care Survey 2024 page or reach out to us at ...

Thuyen Vu

TGM Research

+84 90 244 56 88

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.