Aparna Yadav Is The New Vice Chairperson Of UP Women's Panel

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Chief Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh has announced the appointment of its state women commission office-bearers. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's sister-in-law Aparna Yadav has been appointed vice chairperson of the panel.

Governor Anandiben Patel nominated Babita Chauhan as chairperson of the UP Rajya Mahila Aayog, and Aparna Yadav and Charu Chaudhary as vice-chairpersons of the commission for a period of one year or till UP government's decision, according to an official notification issued by Principal Secretary Leena Johri on September 3.

Aparna Yadav is the younger daughter-in-law of SP founder and former chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav .

Aparna Yadav has in the past lauded some initiatives of the BJP government. She also donated ₹11 lakh to the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Aparna Yadav is the wife of Prateek Yadav, son of Mulayam Singh's second wife Sadhana Gupta.

Aparna Yadav contested the 2017 assembly elections from Lucknow Cantt seat and finished second. She was defeated by Bharatiya Janata Party' s candidate Rita Bahuguna Joshi and secured about 63,000 votes. Aparna is the wife of Prateek Yadav, son of Mulayam Singh's second wife Sadhna Gupta.

She joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in January 2022.“I am very thankful to BJP. The nation always comes first for me. I admire PM Modi's work, Aparna Yadav said after joining BJP ahead of UP Assembly polls 2022,” Aparna Yadav had said after joining BJP.

The saffron party under Yogi Adityanath government won the 2022 assembly election in UP bagging 255 seats in the 403-member house. Samajwadi Party won 111 seats.

(With PTI inputs)