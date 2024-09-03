Public Sector Loans Drive Qatar Banks' Credit Growth In July: QNBFS
Date
9/3/2024 11:01:45 PM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Credit facilities extended by banks in Qatar increased by 0.9% during July to reach QR1,336.4bn, according to QNB financial Services (QNBFS). Loans' gain in July was mainly due to a rise by 1.9% in the public sector and 0.5% in the private sector, QNBFS said in its latest 'Qatar Monthly Key banking Indicators'.
Loans went up by 3.8% in 2024, compared to a growth of 2.5% in 2023. Loans grew by an average 6.5% over the past five years (2019-2023), it said. Loan provisions to gross loans stood at 4.0% in July, compared to 4.1% in June this year.
Total public sector loans went up by 1.9% MoM (+5.8% in 2024) in July 2024. The government institutions' segment (represents 66% of public sector loans) was the main driver for the public sector, with an increase by 2.2% MoM (+7.0% in 2024), while the government segment (represents 29% of public sector loans) moved up by 1.3% MoM (+5.9% in 2024) and the semi-government institutions segment pushed up by 0.7% MoM (-8.5% in 2024) in July.
The real estate sector was the main driver for the rise in private sector loans in July. The real estate segment (contributes 21% to private sector loans) went up by 1.9% MoM (+6.3% in 2024), while general trade (contributes 22% to private sector loans) moved up by 0.5% MoM (+3.5% in 2024).
Deposits with commercial banks in Qatar edged up 0.1% during July to reach QR1,032.6bn.
Deposits rise in July was mainly due to an increase by 1.3% in non-resident deposits.
Deposits increased 4.7% in 2024, compared to a decline by 1.3% in 2023. Deposits grew by an average 4.1% over the past five years (2019-2023), QNBFS noted.
Non-resident deposits pushed overall deposits higher during the month of July, with a gain by 1.3% MoM (+11.4% in 2024).
Public sector deposits edged lower by 0.2% MoM (+6.9% in 2024) in July 2024. Looking at segment details, the government institutions' segment (represents 56% of public sector deposits) dropped by 0.9% MoM (+5.5% in 2024), while the semi-government institutions' segment fell by 3.0% MoM (-16.5% in 2024).
However, the government segment (represents 32% of public sector deposits) increased by 2.2% MoM (+22.5% in 2024) in July 2024. Private sector deposits moved lower by 0.2% MoM (+0.6% in 2024) in July 2024. On the private sector front, the companies & institutions' declined by 1.3% MoM (-5.5% in 2024).
However, the consumer segment went up by 0.6% MoM (+5.9% in 2024).
Loans to deposits ratio for commercial banks in Qatar went up to 129.4% in July, QNBFS noted. Total assets of commercial banks in Qatar declined by 0.6% during July 2024 to QR1.987tn, QNBFS said. Total assets drop in July was mainly due to a fall by 5.2% in foreign assets.
Total assets was up by 0.9% in 2024, compared to a growth of 3.4% in 2023. Assets grew by an average 6.8% over the past five years (2019-2023), QNBFS said.
Liquid assets to total assets went down to 29.9% in July, compared to 30.7% in June.
“The key highlights for July is the decline in total assets by 0.6%, which went down mainly due to the drop in foreign assets as due from banks abroad dipped 11.7% during that month,” an analyst told Gulf Times.
The analyst said,“The 0.9% increase in the overall loan book came from a 2.2% gain from the government institutions in the public sector and from a resurgence by 1.9% from the real estate segment in the private sector.
“On the deposits side, non-resident deposits maintained an upsurge in July rising by 1.3%.”
MENAFN03092024000067011011ID1108633511
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.