About 0.5M Hectares Across Ukraine Already Sown With Winter Crops

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian farmers have started the autumn sowing campaign. As of early September 2024, more than 484 thousand hectares were sown with winter crops.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Agrarian Policy and Food , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Overall, 484.1 thousand hectares have been sown with winter crops. Farmers from the Vinnytsia, Lviv and Chernivtsi regions began to sow winter grain (37.9 thousand hectares in total),” the report states.

In particular, a total of 27.7 thousand hectares were sown with winter wheat, 2.2 thousand hectares – with barley, and 8 thousand hectares – with rye.

According to the ministry, a total of 446.2 thousand hectares across eight regions of Ukraine were sown with winter rapeseed. Meanwhile, the sowing of winter rapeseed was completed in the Volyn and Ternopil regions.

A reminder that, as of August 30, 2024, farmers from the Vinnytsia region sowed 92% of the projected areas with winter rapeseed.