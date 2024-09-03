Caprolactam Market Projected To Reach USD 24,113.8 Million By 2034, Growing At A 3.9% CAGR | Future Market Insights, Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Asia-Pacific dominated the across the world, with the largest consumption from countries, such as China, India and South Korea. Along with textile industry, caprolactam also has significant demand from industrial yarn, and resin and films which are majorly used in the automotive industry. NEWARK, Del, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global caprolactam market is on track for significant growth, with estimated sales reaching USD 16,447.9 million in 2024. The market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, achieving a valuation of USD 24,113.8 million by 2034. This growth reflects a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9% over the forecast period from 2024 to 2034.

Understanding the Caprolactam Market: The global Caprolactam market, a critical segment within the chemicals industry, plays a pivotal role in the production of nylon-6 fibers and resins. Caprolactam is a key precursor in the manufacturing of nylon-6 , a polymer with wide-ranging applications in textiles, automotive, electronics, and industrial sectors. As a result, the demand for Caprolactam is intricately linked to the growth and performance of these industries. Caprolactam is primarily produced from benzene derivatives through an oxidation process, making it a product heavily dependent on petrochemical supply chains. The polymerization of Caprolactam to form nylon-6 offers properties such as high tensile strength, chemical resistance, and durability, making it ideal for applications that require resilience and longevity. Caprolactam Market Value by Country:

Country/Region Value CAGR (2024 to 2034) ) Canada 1.8% Spain 1.9% France 1.7% South Korea 2.6% China 3.3% India 3.7%

Advancements in technology are expanding the use of caprolactam in cutting-edge biomedical applications, including controlled drug delivery systems and medical devices. Government initiatives, through supportive policies and incentives, are also fostering its development and integration into pharmaceutical applications. Additionally, the rising utilization of caprolactam in producing surgical tools, implants, and sophisticated medical devices, particularly in China's pharmaceutical sector for manufacturing advanced drug delivery systems like controlled-release capsules, is propelling market growth in the region.



Prominent Drivers of the Caprolactam Market:

The versatility of nylon-6, derived from Caprolactam, is a significant driver of market growth. Nylon-6 is extensively used in the textile industry for producing durable fabrics, in the automotive sector for manufacturing lightweight yet strong components, and in the electronics industry for creating robust and heat-resistant parts. The growing need for high-performance materials in these industries is fueling the demand for Caprolactam.Innovations in Caprolactam production technology, including improved catalyst systems and energy-efficient processes, are enhancing yield and reducing production costs. These advancements are making Caprolactam more accessible and cost-effective, thereby driving its demand across various end-use industries.The global shift towards sustainability and circular economy practices is promoting the use of recyclable materials like nylon-6. Companies are increasingly adopting sustainable practices, including the recycling of nylon products, which involves the depolymerization of nylon-6 back to Caprolactam. This trend is expected to support the market's growth by creating a circular value chain.Rapid industrialization in emerging markets, particularly in Asia-Pacific, is leading to increased demand for Caprolactam. Countries like China and India are witnessing a surge in manufacturing activities, which is driving the need for high-performance materials like nylon-6. As these economies continue to grow, the demand for Caprolactam is expected to follow suit. -p data-mce-style="display: block; margin-left: auto; margin-right: auto;" data-state="draft" height="689" name="GNW_RichHtml_IMG" src="https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/489971f8-98c1-45a4-a941-e6b3421a796b/caprolactam-market.jpg" style="display:block; margin-left:auto; margin-right:auto;" title="Caprolactam Market.jpg" width="689" />

Challenges Faced by the Caprolactam Market:

Caprolactam production is heavily reliant on benzene, a petrochemical derivative. Fluctuations in crude oil prices directly impact the cost of benzene, leading to volatility in Caprolactam prices. This dependency on petrochemical supply chains poses a significant challenge for manufacturers, as it can affect profitability and pricing strategies.The production of Caprolactam involves chemical processes that can have environmental implications. Stringent environmental regulations aimed at reducing emissions and minimizing the ecological footprint of chemical production are posing challenges for manufacturers. Compliance with these regulations often requires significant investments in cleaner technologies, which can increase production costs.While nylon-6 offers several advantages, it faces competition from alternative materials like polyester and bio-based polymers. These materials are gaining traction due to their cost-effectiveness and lower environmental impact. The increasing popularity of these alternatives could potentially limit the growth of the Caprolactam market.The global Caprolactam market is susceptible to supply chain disruptions, particularly in regions that are heavily dependent on imports for raw materials. Geopolitical tensions, trade restrictions, and logistical challenges can impact the steady supply of raw materials, thereby affecting production and market stability.

Competitive Landscape

Leading companies in the caprolactam market are heavily investing in the development of cutting-edge products that offer enhanced reliability and efficiency. Many of these industry players are also focusing on strategic partnerships and acquisitions to expand their global footprint and solidify their market position.

Key Players of the Caprolactam Industry:

Advansix Inc.Alpek S.A.B. De C.V.The Aquafil GroupBASF SEChina Petrochemical Development CorporationDOMO ChemicalsKANTO CHEMICAL CO., INC.Junsei Chemical Co.,LtdKishida Chemical Co.,LtdMerckUBE CorporationOtto Chemie Pvt. Ltd

Recent Industry Developments in the Caprolactam Market:



In July 2022, Genomatica, in collaboration with Aquafil, successfully completed the first large-scale production run of their plant-based nylon-6. The company is now exploring the application of this material in sectors such as textiles, carpets, and engineering plastics.

In March 2022, DOMO Chemicals, a specialist in engineered material solutions, achieved the milestone of delivering 5 million tonnes of caprolactam at its Leuna facility. In February 2021, Lanxess, a German chemical manufacturer and producer of caprolactam, inaugurated a nitrous oxide reduction plant in Belgium, reinforcing their commitment to sustainability.



Key Segments of the Caprolactam Industry:

By Application:

In terms of Application, the industry is divided into nylon 6 fibres (textile filament, industrial filament, carpet filament, and staple filament), nylon 6 engineering plastics (automotive, electrical & electronics, consumer goods, industrial/machinery, wire & cable and others), films (food packaging, pharmaceutical packaging and agricultural packaging) and others.

By Region:

Key countries of North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Oceania have been covered in the report.

Author by:

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

