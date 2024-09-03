Innovative Small Diameter Branch & Wood Sawmilling Combined With Vacuum Bagging Kiln Drying

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Innovative Use of Timber Waste: Turning Leftover Branches into High-Quality Hobby Lumber a Sustainable Solution for the Woodworking and Crafting Community

MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Global along with Infinity Turbine is proud to announce the integration of cutting-edge small diameter branch and wood sawmilling with advanced vacuum bagging kiln drying process. This combination is set to revolutionize the industry by maximizing resource efficiency and enhancing the sustainability of timber processing. This innovative approach not only maximizes the use of natural resources but also provides a premium product for hobbyists, model builders, and DIY enthusiasts.

Revolutionizing Timber Processing

The small diameter branch and wood sawmilling technology is designed to process smaller, previously underutilized timber resources, including branches and narrow tree trunks, which are often left as waste. By efficiently converting these materials into valuable lumber, Global Energy is reducing waste and opening new avenues for sustainable wood products.

This innovative approach allows for the complete utilization of harvested timber, ensuring that even the smallest branches are transformed into high-quality products. This not only supports forest management practices but also contributes to the reduction of forest residue and the carbon footprint of timber operations.

Turning Waste into Value: A New Approach to Lumber

Traditionally, small branches and trimmings from timber operations are either left to decompose or chipped for pulp, paper, or landscaping. Recognizing the untapped potential of this resource, Global Energy has developed a process that transforms these small diameter branches into high-value miniature hobby lumber. By utilizing a small lumber mill with a 3-inch diameter saw blade and a miniature band saw, the company is able to precisely cut and shape these branches into small-dimension wood pieces that are perfect for detailed woodworking projects.

Advanced Vacuum Bagging Kiln Drying

Complementing the sawmilling process, new low-cost vacuum bagging kiln drying technology ensures that the freshly milled wood is dried quickly and efficiently, maintaining the highest standards of quality. Unlike traditional kiln drying methods, the vacuum bagging system uses lower temperatures and a controlled environment to reduce drying times and energy consumption significantly.

The vacuum process also minimizes wood distortion and cracking, producing a more stable and uniform product. This ensures that the wood is not only dried faster but also retains its structural integrity and aesthetic appeal with less degrade, making it ideal for various high-end applications.

Meeting Market Demand: Direct Sales and Retail Partnerships

With a growing demand for high-quality, sustainably sourced hobby wood, this concept is positioned to meet the needs of consumers who value both precision and environmental responsibility. Small diameter wood processing is valued up to $60 per board foot. Global Energy is looking for retail as well as equipment manufacturing partnerships to fully realize this huge market.

Synergy for Sustainability and Efficiency

By integrating these two technologies, Global Energy is setting a new standard for the timber industry. The synergy between small diameter branch and wood sawmilling and vacuum bagging kiln drying means that the entire process-from harvesting to final product-is optimized for sustainability, efficiency, and quality.

Global Energy's commitment to innovation is reflected in this new approach, which promises to deliver superior wood products while conserving natural resources and reducing environmental impact.

About Global Energy (a Division of Infinity Turbine)

Global Energy is a leader in waste solutions development in the wood products industry. By leveraging advanced processing techniques and environmentally conscious sourcing, the small branch processor market will produce high-quality wood products for a variety of applications. From hobby lumber to custom wood solutions, Global Energy is committed to excellence in craftsmanship and sustainability.

