European Integration Will Be One Of Key Issues At Conference On Restoring Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Deputy Prime for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna and Italian Ambassador to Ukraine Carlo Formosa agreed that European integration will be one of the fundamental issues of the on the Restoration of Ukraine to be held in Rome next year.

This was reported by the Italian Embassy in Ukrain , Ukrinform reports.

“The interlocutors agreed to define European integration as one of the fundamental issues of the Conference on the Restoration of Ukraine-2025, which will be jointly organized by Rome and Kyiv,” the Italian mission said.

The ambassador noted the political support that Italy provides to Ukraine on the path of European integration and emphasized that this is happening faster than expected due to the long-term Russian aggression.

“A stabilized and integrated Ukraine is in line with European interests as well as Italy's national interests,” the diplomat emphasized.

In turn, Stefanishyna thanked Italy for its support of Ukraine's European path, both from the moment the country was granted candidate status and during the formal start of negotiations on EU accession.

As reported by Ukrinform , the 2025 Reconstruction Conference in Italy will be attended by heads of state and government from 77 countries, with a total of about 1,800 participants expected. 500 companies will be invited, including 150 from Germany, 150 from Ukraine, and 200 from other participating countries.

Photo: esteri