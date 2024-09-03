Kuwait's 11Th Air Bridge Flight Arrives In Sudan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KHARTOUM, Sept 3 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's 11th air bridge plane arrived in Sudan International Airport, loaded with 10 tons of various aid relief supplies.

Kuwait Ambassador to Sudan Dr. Fahad Al-Dheferi told KUNA that the plane was presented by Al-Salam Society for Humanitarian and Charity Work in cooperation with the Kuwaiti of Affairs, Defense and Foreign Affairs and the Sudanese authorities.

The mission is continue to support the people of Sudan and provide all the necessary and humanitarian needs, especially food, in light of the exposure of more than 25 million people in Sudan to acute hunger and further displacement. (Pickup previous)

mam







MENAFN03092024000071011013ID1108633113