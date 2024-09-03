عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
5 Reasons Why You Feel Constipated Before Periods

5 Reasons Why You Feel Constipated Before Periods


9/3/2024 7:00:15 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Experiencing constipation before your period? Learn about the common causes of constipation before menstruation, including hormonal changes, dietary factors, and stress. Discover effective remedies and tips to find relief.

MENAFN03092024007385015968ID1108633052


AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search