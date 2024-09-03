(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Rosati's Pizza Celebrates 60th Anniversary with a Nationwide Classic Car Giveaway

Official '64 Chevy Impala Promo Partners Include Circa Sports, Greco & Sons, J.P. Graziano, Reyes Bottling and Coca Cola

Rosati's Pizza , a family-owned restaurant specializing in Chicago-style pizza and authentic Italian cuisine, is proud to celebrate its 60th anniversary with a nationwide that culminates in the giveaway of a 1964 Chevy Impala. This celebration pays homage to the year Rosati's first opened its doors - 1964 - and continues the legacy of delivering authentic, delicious Italian food to pizza lovers across the country.

Founded by Sam Rosati, who followed in his father's footsteps by opening an Italian restaurant in downtown Chicago, Rosati's Pizza has grown into a beloved brand known for its commitment to quality and tradition. For six decades, each Rosati's location has strived to honor Sam's promise of using fresh ingredients and authentic Italian recipes, ensuring that the Rosati tradition lives on.

To mark this occasion, Rosati's has planned a series of celebratory events and promotions designed to engage both long-time fans and new customers. The centerpiece of the celebration is the 1964 Chevy Impala, which has been customized with Rosati's 60th Anniversary and partner logos. This classic car, filled with exciting giveaway prizes, will embark on a nationwide tour, stopping at select Rosati's locations across the U.S.

The Rosati's 60th Anniversary Car Tour:



The nationwide journey will begin in Madison, Wisconsin on Tuesday, September 3, 2024; the car will be on display in Pewaukee (9/4) and Milwaukee (9/5) that week.

From there, the Impala will travel to locations throughout the Chicagoland area starting on September 8th, then move into Indiana, Tennessee, Florida, Texas, Kansas, Colorado, Arizona before concluding its journey in Las Vegas.

The '64 Chevy Impala will be given away to one lucky winner at Circa Resort & Casino. At each stop, the Impala will be the star of the celebration featuring free pizza slices, free Coca-Cola, and exclusive 60th Anniversary swag.

From late September through October, Rosati's will offer exclusive, one-day-only anniversary specials. Those specials will include anniversary discounted items, '1964 menu pricing,' and new products for customers to enjoy over the next 60 years. Customers can stay in the loop about upcoming deals by following Rosati's on social media or via SMS with the Rosati's App.

Rosati's 60th Anniversary is a celebration of the brand's enduring success and a testament to the loyalty of its customers. We invite everyone to join us in this nationwide celebration as we honor the past and look forward to a future filled with even more delicious moments.



Rosati's extends its gratitude to the sponsors of the Official 60th Anniversary Chevy Impala Giveaway: Circa Sports, Greco & Sons, J.P. Graziano, Reyes Bottling, and Coca-Cola.

Apply for the chance to win the 1964 Chevy Impala here today.

About Rosati's Pizza:

Rosati's Pizza is a family-owned restaurant chain with a 60-year legacy, specializing in Chicago-style pizza and authentic Italian cuisine. Rooted in a rich tradition, Rosati's uses fresh ingredients and time-honored recipes to deliver an authentic taste of Italy. With locations nationwide, Rosati's continues the commitment to serve delicious Italian dishes that have been cherished by generations of customers across the country.

About Circa Sports

Helmed by casino owner and downtown Las Vegas developer Derek Stevens,

Circa Sports is blazing a new trail in the gaming industry by combining a customer-first approach to business with a team of the country's top oddsmakers. Circa Sports boasts one of the most competitive wagering menus in the country and is a leader in the city for sports futures. The venture currently offers physical betting locations in the world's largest sportsbook at

Circa Resort & Casino , along with three additional southern Nevada locations; a book in

Legends Bay Casino in Sparks, Nev; and a new brick-and-mortar book in American Place in Waukegan, Ill. Its mobile offerings are currently available in Nevada, Iowa, Colorado and Illinois, and will soon launch in Kentucky in partnership with Cumberland Run in Corbin. For more information, visit CircaSports.

*The sweepstakes is open to residents of AZ, CO, FL, IL, IN, IA, KS, MD, NV, NC, TN, TX, or WI only, age 18+. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Void where prohibited. By clicking on "Enter" you agree to the Official Rules. For entry and official rules with complete eligibility, prize descriptions, odds disclosure and other details see Official Rules.

