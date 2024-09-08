Haryana Polls: Union Minister Manohar Lal Claims BJP Will Form Government For Third Time

(MENAFN- IANS) Karnal, Sep 8 (IANS) As the Haryana Assembly approach, activities have gained momentum with leaders campaigning for their respective parties.

As part of campaigning, Union of and Urban Affairs, and Power, Manohar Lal Khattar, on Sunday visited Karnal. Khattar is the Member of Parliament (Loksabha), from the Karnal constituency.

Speaking to reporters in Karnal, the Minister stated that in the coming days, Haryana will witness rallies by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and several Chief Ministers and Ministers. He targeted the Congress party and asserted that the BJP would form the government for the third consecutive term in the state.

Regarding speculation about Kanhaiya Mittal, known for his song "Jo Ram Ko Laaye Hain, Hum Unko Laayenge," joining Congress, Manohar Lal said,“I cannot comment on that. People join Congress or BJP based on their own choices. Everyone has their own reasons for making decisions." Manohar Lal is also the former chief minister of Haryana.

On the question of wrestler Vinesh Phogat contesting from Julana, Manohar Lal responded,“There is nothing in it. I am getting information that she is running away. She herself is refusing to contest from Julana.”

It is noteworthy that voting for the Haryana Assembly elections will be held on October 5 across all 90 seats, with results to be announced on October 8. The political heat is rising in Haryana as the BJP strives to retain power while the Congress aims for a comeback.

In the midst of this, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is also seeking to establish its presence in Haryana. Meanwhile, there is no final word on the possible alliance between Congress and AAP for the upcoming assembly polls in the state.

"I can only tell you that both the parties have a desire, a wish and hope for an alliance. The last date for nomination is 12th September. We will make a decision before 12. If we don't agree or if there is no win-win situation, we will leave it," AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha told reporters following a meeting with Congress in charge of Haryana.