'Tour To US Totally Personal', Shivakumar Dismisses Reports About Meeting Kamala Harris, Obama

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Sep 8 (IANS) Deputy Karnataka Chief D.K. Shivakumar on Sunday dismissed reports which suggested that he would meet US Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Barack during his visit to the USA, adding that the trip was "totally personal".

"I am travelling to the US along with my family till September 15. Reports hinting that I would be meeting former US President Barack Obama and US Vice President Kamala Harris are incorrect. It is a personal visit," Shivakumar said in a press statement.

The senior leader said that he was visiting the US along with his family.

Several rumours, speculation and reports recently mentioned that Shivakumar is scheduled to have interactive sessions with Harris as well as Obama.

The Deputy Karnataka CM, meanwhile, also released a letter that he had written to the Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, regarding his visit to the US.

"As I have already informed, I will be proceeding to Washington on September 8 evening on a private visit and I will be back on September 16," the letter read.

Earlier, talking about the US visit, Shivakumar told the media: "This is a private programme which I am attending with my family."

There were reports and speculation that during his US trip, Shivakumar would meet Vice President Kamala Harris and former US President Barack Obama.

The reports also claimed that the meetings are expected to take place in New York, with a private one-on-one discussion with Kamala Harris. A similar one-on-one meeting with Barack Obama was also planned, reports claimed.

Sources suggested that the invitation reportedly came directly from Kamala Harris and other Democratic Party leaders. However, Shivakumar has rejected the reports as rumours.

Kamala Harris was sworn in as the Vice President of the US on January 20, 2021.