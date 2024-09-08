Yash Dayal Gets Maiden Call-Up, Pant Returns As India Name Squad For First Test Against Bangladesh

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 8 (IANS) Pacer Yash Dayal received a maiden call-up while wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant returned to the squad for the first Test against Bangladesh, scheduled to be played at MA Chidambaram in Chennai from September 19.

India will host Bangladesh for the two-Test series to begin their international home season for 2024-25. The Men's selection Committee has picked India's 16-member squad for the first Test of the series against Bangladesh. India are also scheduled to play three T20Is against Bangladesh after the conclusion of the second Test in Kanpur.

Pant, who made his return in white-ball format in the T20 World Cup this year, will play his first Test after almost two years following the horrific car crash that ruled him out of the entire 2023 season.

On the other hand, Uttar Pradesh pacer Yash received a maiden India call-up for the opening Test of the series. He holds 76 wickets in 24 matches in First Class and 32 scalps in List A. Jasprit Bumrah will spearhead India's pace-attack along with Mohammed Siraj while Bengal pacer Akash Deep has retained his spot in the Test side after making his debut against England earlier this year.

The fight for the third seamer will be between Akash and Yash if India opt for three pacers in their bowling attack.

Yashasvi Jaiswal will open the innings along with captain Rohit Sharma while Shubman Gill retained his No. 3 spot. Virat Kohli will further bolster the middle order. Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel and KL Rahul have also retained their spots in the red-ball team.

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who announced his retirement from the T20I cricket after the T20 World Cup win, will continue to perform dual duties for the Test side along with Axar Patel.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav will lead the spin bowling department on the turning Chepauk pitch.

India squad for 1st Test against Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Yash Dayal.