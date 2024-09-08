It’S Glowtime: Iphone 16 Series With Apple Intelligence, New Health Features In Watch

(MENAFN- IANS) Cupertino (California), Sep 8 (IANS) As Apple gears up to launch its new 16 series and other devices, reports claim that the tech giant may bring sleep apnea sensor and glucose monitor to its new Watch series, along with much-awaited Apple Intelligence feature across the new iPhone lineup.

The company is set to launch iPhone 16, 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max at its 'Glowtime' event on Monday (US time). According to recent leaks, the iPhone 16 Pro Max may get an even larger display, courtesy smaller bezels, moving from 1.5mm to 1.4mm.

That may increase the iPhone Pro Max's screen size from 6.69 to 6.86 inches, without increasing the device's overall footprint by some unwieldy amount, say reports.

Among the camera improvements may be a new glass-molded lens that is thinner and lighter, while increasing optical zoom capabilities. Most notable design change on the 16 and 16 Plus can be the shift from a diagonal to vertical camera setup.

Another welcome change may be bigger batteries with more life. The Pro models are also expected to get Wi-Fi 7 capability.

This time, all the four models are likely to have the Action Button, which was exclusive to the Pro line with the iPhone 15. The new iPhones may also have a new button dedicated to capturing photos and videos.

The Apple Watch Series 10 and Ultra 3 may get a new processor - the S10 which comes with additional AI functionalities. A glucose monitor and sleep apnea detection are two most rumoured additions. However, the BP monitor may not come this time.

A long-awaited update to the budget Apple Watch SE with a plastic body may also be announced.

Apple is also reportedly announcing two versions of the AirPods 4. All the new models may also finally drop Lightning for USB-C port.